Rashmika Mandanna Praises Keerthy Suresh In 'Penguin'; Here Is What She Said

Keerthy Suresh's latest film, Penguin, recently released on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020. Penguin is the second Tamil film to release on OTT during the pandemic. The film received high praise from fans and critics alike, and Keerthy Suresh was especially commended for her acting skills.

Even Rashmika Mandanna enjoyed Keerthy Suresh's performance in Penguin. Taking to social media, Rashmika Mandanna heaped praise upon Keerthy Suresh for her brilliant acting in Penguin.

Rashmika Mandanna praises Keerthy Suresh for her performance in Penguin

Above is Rashmika Mandanna's latest post on Instagram. The actor shared a poster of Keerthy Suresh's latest film, Penguin. In the caption for the image, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she was watching Penguin last night. She then praised Keerthy Suresh for her acting and called her performance "on point".

Rashmika Mandanna added that Keerthy Suresh's performance was absolutely brilliant like always. She then talked about the film's plot and how it would resonate with mothers. Rashmika Mandanna felt that the way Cyrus in the movie was protective of the family was beautiful. She further added that the film would definitely relatable to all mothers.

She then gave a special shoutout to Penguin's debutant director and writer, Eashvar Karthic. She also praised the film's producer Karthik Subbaraj. Finally, Rashmika Mandanna wished the best for the cast and crew of Penguin. She also asked her fans to give the film a watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Penguin was also released in Telugu and Malayalam. The film's story revolves around a mother who is pregnant with her second child from her second marriage. However, she begins to remember how her firstborn son went missing several years ago. She then decides to go on an adventure to find and save her missing son who was kidnapped by a mysterious man.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role of the pregnant mother, Rhythm. The music for the film was created by Santosh Narayanan, while its cinematographer was Kharthik Phalani. The film received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who were all impressed by Keerthy Suresh's stellar performance.

