I'm In My Own Garden Attached To My Building Dude: Sonam Kapoor Refutes 'violation' Claim

On July 19, a social media user acccused Sonam Kapoor of breaking the strict 14-day quarantine law in London. A few days ago, Sonam had posted a video of her outdoor workout session. After this, a social media user shared screenshots of the same and tweeted, "Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14-day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger & setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police."

Replying to the tweet, another user penned, "Chill. Sonam is quarantining...she’s working around her house. Maybe see her insta story from today where she clearly says both her and Anand are working from home." Sonam Kapoor then replied to the Twitter thread and gave a befitting reply. The Zoya Factor actor wrote, "I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore"

Sonam's tweet

I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020

(Source: @sonamakapoor Twitter)

The user's tweets came after Sonam Kapoor recently posted videos of her outdoor workout sessions in London. Right after Sonam Kapoor tweeted, a fan said that people are so desperate to report any news just to garner a few likes and views. The user further wrote that people don't have time to do some due diligence before posting stuff on the internet. Sonam Kapoor replied to her fan and tweeted, "I tell you, thanks for speaking sense."

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor or Twinkle Khanna: Who looked better in fringe detailed saree?

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lists out productive activities that are constant in her schedule

On July 14, Sonam Kapoor along with her husband Anand Ahuja jetted off to London. The Saawariya actor also shared glimpses of her journey on her Instagram stories. The duo was donning face masks too. Within a few days, Kapoor shared a video of herself that sees her enjoying nature as she sits amid greenery in her lawn. Sonam wrote, "No filter, just amazing natural light, also chirping birds make me."Katrina Kaif dropped hearts on her video whereas Anil Kapoor wrote, "Missing London."

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Who is Robin Hood's female version in Bollywood?'; Find out here

Sonam was seen in two movies titled The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Even though the films did not churn great numbers at the box office, fans lauded Kapoor's on-screen charisma in the flicks. Sonam Kapoor, in a live session with a magazine, had revealed that she is scheduled to begin work on a Hindi remake of a Korean film titled, Blind.

Also Read | 'Enough is enough': Sonam Kapoor, others seek support for petition against online abuse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.