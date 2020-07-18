Sonam Kapoor Reveals 'Who Is Robin Hood's Female Version In Bollywood?'; Find Out Here

Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from speaking about certain issues and being vocal about it on social media. In her recent Instagram post, Sonam Kapoor talked about Fearless Nadia a.k.a. Mary Ann Evans. She highlighted how yesteryear actor Nadia performed her stunts back in the ’30s and ’40s and to this date stands as an inspiration for many actors in Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor talks about Fearless Nadia on social media

Social media has now become a singular means of communication for the film industry during this ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Since the film industry has come to a complete standstill, celebrities have started several social media trends to stay connected with their fans and also share their quarantine routines. Actor Sonam Kapoor is also part of this bandwagon.

In her new Instagram series titled Women of Film, Sonam Kapoor talks about some of the most inspirational women in the Indian film industry. In her recent Instagram post as part of this series, she posted about Fearless Nadia whose original name was Mary Ann Evans. While talking about Fearless Nadia, Sonam Kapoor called the actor “a true legend”.

As part of her Instagram post, Sonam Kapoor highlighted how Fearless Nadia was the first female actor who chose to do all of her stunts. While highlighting her filmography, Sonam posted how Indians found refuge in her films and heroic stunts as India was struggling for independence. Through her Instagram post, the Neerja actor also highlighted how Fearless Nadia was a feminist through her roles and rose to fame in a male-dominated industry.

Fearless Nadia’s author Dorothee Wenner’s quote was also part of this Instagram post. Wenner said, “The manner in which, from the beginning of her long film career, she fought more or less explicitly, for the equality of women comes across as very modern and extremely inspiring from today’s perspective.” After Wenner’s quote, the post also called Nadia “the female version of Robin Hood”.

While talking about Nadia in her Instagram caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “I don’t know how you guys feel, but I’m blown to bits! When I read about Nadia, I was stunned. Being an actor, I know how important our physical health and appearance are. There’s a reason why most actors today don’t perform their stunts. Even now, physical combat is seen as something that only men are supposed to do in films. Running on trains and fighting the enemy or even working the whip - these are seen as things the “hero” does to win”.

She further added, “Many say that she was better at stunts than most male actors of the time! Added to all of this is the fact that from Australia she came to India, learned the language, learned the craft, and made a name for herself here. It’s amazing how she challenged the norm back in the ‘30s and ‘40s and decided to risk it all by doing her stunts herself. So inspiring and courageous. A true legend, in my opinion!”.

