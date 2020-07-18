'Enough is enough': Sonam Kapoor, others seek support for petition against online abuse

Social media has given a platform for the common person to connect with their favourite stars. However, it has also given the netizens a platform to troll the celebrities, abuse them and sometimes even issue threats. Sonam K Ahuja, Konkona Sensharma, Dia Mirza and many other stars raised their voice against this harassment, by pledging their support to a petition to raise this issue of online abuse against women with the social media companies.

The stars shared the petition on Twitter and wrote, ‘enough is enough’, as they asserted that it was high time to end ‘targetted abuse and harassment’ against women online. Using the hashtag #IndianAgainstAbuse, the petition urged Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to take the relevant steps in this regard.

Here are the posts

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia @Policy @instagram @YouTubeIndia - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/QmfPhKUAJr via @UKChange — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 18, 2020

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia @Policy @instagram @YouTubeIndia - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/5CLY5LK9yA via @ChangeOrg_India — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) July 18, 2020

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia @Policy @instagram @YouTubeIndia - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/7dv4ZSKbFH via @ChangeOrg_India — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 18, 2020

Aahana Kumra, Hansal Mehta, Meera Chopra, Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth also lent their support to the campaign.

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia @Policy @instagram @YouTubeIndia - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/MQgnhUcCXn via @ChangeOrg_India — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) July 18, 2020

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia @Policy @instagram @YouTubeIndia - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/t6HXTZPKd5 via @ChangeOrg_India. Lets do this!! — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 18, 2020

The most ironic thing I’m doing today, is sharing this petition here on @TwitterIndia

But one can always hope to be pleasantly surprised by everything. Even twitter!

Jai Hind 🇮🇳https://t.co/VeFT31k2w5 — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) July 18, 2020

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia @Policy @instagram @YouTubeIndia - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/oZMc2T86ln via @ChangeOrg_India — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 18, 2020

The petition stated that women who express their 'strong views' were ‘constantly targeted with vulgar memes, abusive sexual comments, bullying, name-calling and graphic images' and that 'death and rape threats are the new normal for most women on social media.' It added that the only options for them were to block them, an action that did not yield a positive response. The petition urged the platforms to be responsible for the online harassment, urging to not allow a flagged person to make a new account, apart from suggesting other steps.

4804 people had signed the petition at the time of publishing this story.

