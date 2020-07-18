Last Updated:

'Enough Is Enough': Sonam Kapoor, Others Seek Support For Petition Against Online Abuse

Sonam Kapoor and other stars sought support for a petition against online abuse faced by women on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

'Enough is enough': Sonam Kapoor, others seek support for petition against online abuse

Social media has given a platform for the common person to connect with their favourite stars. However, it has also given the netizens a platform to troll the celebrities, abuse them and sometimes even issue threats. Sonam K Ahuja, Konkona Sensharma, Dia Mirza and many other stars raised their voice against this harassment, by pledging their support to a petition to raise this issue of online abuse against women with the social media companies.

The stars shared the petition on Twitter and wrote, ‘enough is enough’,  as they asserted that it was high time to end ‘targetted abuse and harassment’ against women online. Using the hashtag #IndianAgainstAbuse, the petition urged Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to take the relevant steps in this regard.

Here are the posts

 

Aahana Kumra, Hansal Mehta, Meera Chopra, Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth also lent their support to the campaign.

The petition stated that women who express their 'strong views' were ‘constantly targeted with vulgar memes, abusive sexual comments, bullying, name-calling and graphic images' and that 'death and rape threats are the new normal for most women on social media.' It added that the only options for them were to block them, an action that did not yield a positive response. The petition urged the platforms to be responsible for the online harassment, urging to not allow a flagged person to make a new account, apart from suggesting other steps.     

4804 people had signed the petition at the time of publishing this story. 

