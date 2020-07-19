Sonam Kapoor Or Twinkle Khanna: Who Looked Better In Fringe Detailed Saree?

The trend of spotting famous Bollywood divas in similar attires is not something new in the fashion industry now. In the recent past, two celebrated personalities who were caught in a similar situation are actor Sonam Kapoor and the charming Twinkle Khanna. Both of these stunning ladies opted for asymmetric Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree. Take a look and decide who wore the fringe saree better.

Sonam Kapoor

Back in the year 2017, the Neerja star at a jewellery brand event in Dubai wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree. Her fringe saree was a mix of green and white hue and had fringes on its border and blouse. With her hair tied in a low bun and makeup by Namrata Soni, the actor looked stunning in this attire. Sonam accessorised her look with statement earrings by Kalyan Jewellers. The lime green saree is featured with white tassels around the hem and pallu. She paired it with a white crewneck blouse. The sleeves of the blouse end with accentuated tassels.

Twinkle Khanna

Wearing the same saree in a different hue was Twinkle Khanna who attended an event in Mumbai. Dressed in a modern and minimalistic Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree, Twinkle looked regal in it. Her quirky saree had fringes on the hem, pallu and blouse. Also, the blouse's neck had pearls on it, which added extra glamour to it. The actor paired this nude hue saree with glittering diamond earrings and a diamond ring. Twinkle wore her hair in soft curls worn on one side, and smouldering smokey eyes completed the look.

On the work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was seen in two movies in the year 2019, namely, The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Even though the films did not earn much at the box office, fans still lauded Sonam Kapoor's acting in both the romantic-comedy flicks. As per reports, the actor will soon be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for her next film. However, not many insights about the venture are reported or released yet. Sonam Kapoor's fans cannot wait to see her on-screen in Blind, and Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming untitled outing.

