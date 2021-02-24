'Personal Loss': Zareen Khan Mourns Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander's Demise

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away on February 23. He was recently diagnosed with coronavirus and was under treatment for various ailments such as kidney damage, uncontrolled sugar, and multi-organism failure. As soon as the news of his demise spread, actor Zareen Khan took to Instagram to mourn Sardool Sikander's death.

Zareen Khan mourns Sardool Sikander's death

Zareen Khan took to Instagram and posted a closeup monochrome picture of Sardool. Sharing the picture, in her caption, she said, "This feels like a personal loss ... Rest in Peace, Legend Sardool Sikander Ji #Iconic #Legend #RIP #SardoolSikander.” Fans took to the comments section to express grief for Sardool’s loss.

Tributes poured in following the death of the singer. Celebrities such as Harshdeep Kaur, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh and more started pouring in condolences on social media. Take a look below:

Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji.

Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family ðŸ™ðŸ¼#SardoolSikander #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/yCYmoYMxf9 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 24, 2021

Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/PDaELYIPbZ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2021

Saddened by the demise of legendary Punjabi singer and music icon Sardool Sikander Ji. His death has left a big vacuum in Punjabi music industry and also in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/YrwtsHT0mN — Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) February 24, 2021

Sardool Sikander's songs and more

Sardool Sikander made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s with his introductory album, Roadways Di Laari. He has also appeared as an actor in films such as Jagga Daku and Police in Pollywood. Sardool has more than 25 albums to his credit. His album Husna De Malko released in 1991 sold 5.1 million copies worldwide and still selling. Sardool Sikander's wife is Amar Noorie who is also a singer and actor, they have two sons. Sardool was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali prior to his death.

More about Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan mainly works in the Hindi film industry but has also appeared in Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil films. Zareen Khan made her debut with a leading role in the 2010 Anil Sharma's period film Veer. She gained recognition after her performance in the song Character Dheela from Ready. She has appeared in films such as Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, 1921 and more.

She made her Tamil debut with the film Naan Rajavaga Pogiren in which she did a dance performance for the song Malgove. She made her Telugu debut with the action thriller film Chanakya. She will be seen in the upcoming film Karikalan.

