Zareen Khan Shares A Video Performing Kathak, Says 'love Learning Different Dance Forms'

Actor Zareen Khan is quite active on Instagram and recently shared a video of her performing Kathak for the very first time. The Hate Story 3 actor had posted pictures with her Kathak guru Kumar Sharma before and also shared glimpses of her dance. Read on to know more about Zareen Khan's dancing video.

Zareen Khan's video

Housefull 2 actor Zareen Khan is currently learning another dance form, which is Kathak, and posted a video on her Youtube channel as well, showing her graceful dancing skills. Khan took to Instagram to announce the release of her dance video and captioned it, "For those of you who don’t know, I love learning different dance forms. I’ve done my Arangetram in Bharat Natyam, learning it for 8 years. I’ve learned a lil bit of belly dancing too many moons ago. Kathak is the dance form I’ve always wanted to learn. It’s a dance form that’s completely opposite of Bharat Natyam. It's delicate and fluid. Here’s a start to my journey of learning Kathak with this Shudh Tihaai video ... A big thank you to my amazing teacher Kumar Sharma for being so patient with me." You can see the video here.

The actor looked stunning in a yellow-golden salwar suit and matched the outfit with her Kathak Guru, Kumar Sharma. Her Shudh Tihaai video garnered a lot of praise and compliments from her fans and her teacher Kumar Sharma also commented on Zareen Khan's Instagram post saying, "It's your passion which makes you so good ... Thankyouu ji ðŸ˜ðŸ¤—... Looking forward to our next video ðŸ¤—" Fans commented on her Youtube video and showered her with compliments. While one wrote, "splendid performance", another one said, "Amazing Zareen mam". You can see a few of the comments here.

Zareen Khan's films

Zareen Khan has been a part of various films since her debut in the year 2010. Throughout the course of her 11-year-long career, she has played a myriad of characters in various bold Bollywood productions as well as family-friendly regional films. Her popular movies include Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, Hate Story 3, Housefull 2, Aksar 2, DOA: Death of Amar, Wajah Tum Ho & Chanakya among others.

