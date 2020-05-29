Priyanka Chopra Proves She Is A Desi Girl In These Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Designs

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are well known for their intricately embroidered outfits. Bollywood divas are often spotted wearing their creations and impressing their fans with their overall look. One of the many actors to carry their outfits beautifully is Priyanka Chopra. Be it international events, movie promotions or even her private ceremonies, the actor has managed to slay in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla designs. Take a look at times when Priyanka Chopra chose to shine in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creations.

Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creations

Priyanka wore this gorgeous outfit for her Mehendi ceremony. She completed her look with light makeup and a prominent dark red lipstick. The actor tied her hair neatly for the look. Priyanka Chopra received a lot of compliments for her attire. The picture is clicked by Joseph Radhik.

Priyanka Chopra wore this outfit during the Marrakech International Film Festival. She wore an ivory colour sari that featured zardosi border and sequin work. She completed her outfit with a diamond necklace, glowy makeup and metallic eyes. Her overall look was styled by Ami Patel.

Priyanka Chopra wore a kurta with a multi-colour, beaded yoke and fabric detailing. She wore this outfit during Holi celebrations. Her husband Nick Jonas was also seen with her in the picture. Priyanka Chopra kept her hair open for the look and she completed her outfit with makeup and red lips. The post gained over 2.2 million views on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely stunning in the red sari. The sari has a mirror work border. The actor paired her attire with diamond earrings and berry red lips. She kept her hair open for the look. She also wore a gold bangle that complimented her overall look

In this image, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a classy floral lace sherwani. Her look was styled by Ami Patel. Priyanka Chopra wore this outfit during Navratri at Falguni Pathak's event. The actor was seen wearing chaandbalis and silver block heels. She completed her look with a bright pink lip shade and makeup.

