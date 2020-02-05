British PETA Activists Want People To Stop Using The Term 'pets'

UK's chapter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sparked a face wave of controversy with their recent statement on February 5 saying the 'companion animals' are 'not pets'. According to PETA, usage of the word 'pet' can be 'harmful' or addressing the animals as 'it' instead an individual should use terms like 'dog guardian' and genders like 'he' or 'she'. The statement further adds that 'speciesist language' is 'harmful' and language should not 'trick' anyone into feeling that an animal is a 'human-owned object'.

If we have the opportunity to use language which is kinder, more respectful towards other living beings, why wouldn’t we do that? #GMB #GoodMorningBritain pic.twitter.com/uDXhMcc0UJ — PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 4, 2020

Words have power. Are YOU using language that could be harmful to your companion animals? https://t.co/6CZYxqaOMV pic.twitter.com/kcnTwI3Mpu — PETA (@peta) February 4, 2020

The majority disagrees with PETA

However, as soon as the comments were made public, reactions from the internet users started pouring in. While one of the netizens also called the organisation for animals 'mad', others felt that the 'world is ridiculous now'. One of the Twitter users also posted about how the dog has started behaving differently since he told the animal that he is 'not a pet'.

I hope that this is a troll post. — ♬♪ (@UnsatiatedBlood) February 4, 2020

I’ve just asked my dog and he is fine with being called a Pet. He actually looked confused by me asking. — Paul Fleming (@PAFCOYS) February 4, 2020

I went to my dog and pat it on it's head and said "You're the best pet I've ever had". He stuck his tongue out and smiled his goofy look and put his paw on my lap. Pretty sure that made his day. Pretty sure you have the name Pet in your acronym. Might be harmful to whatever...... — A.G. Perrin (@AGPerrin1) February 4, 2020

Oh my god 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/u1S3tZL86R — Emily Bird (@EmilyBi63918383) February 4, 2020

What’s next I can’t use the word dog for my family’s dog? Man PETA you make me laugh pic.twitter.com/qHp6SQ2k9l — Pat Rick (@pbhockey04) February 5, 2020

Having just turned vegan I can tell you this is the kind of thing that stops people entertaining changing their mindset. People love their pets. Telling them anything different loses your argument before you start. Pick your battles — Tracy Scorey (@Buntymay1) February 5, 2020

So have you gotten complaints from animals they don’t like to be called pets? Floyd gets soo angry if I refer him as a pet & not my son... #PetsMakeaDifference pic.twitter.com/b3FW12lhog — Andrew \mm/ Wayne (@Sgt_Peppers89) February 4, 2020

Peta puts down 95% of companions — Cameron 🖕🏻😳🖕🏻 (@gagglarr) February 5, 2020

