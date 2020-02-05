Union Budget
British PETA Activists Want People To Stop Using The Term 'pets'

Rest of the World News

PETA sparked a face wave of controversy with their recent statement on February 5 saying the 'companion animals' are 'not pets' because that is 'harmful'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
PETA

UK's chapter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sparked a face wave of controversy with their recent statement on February 5 saying the 'companion animals' are 'not pets'. According to PETA, usage of the word 'pet' can be 'harmful' or addressing the animals as 'it' instead an individual should use terms like 'dog guardian' and genders like 'he' or 'she'. The statement further adds that 'speciesist language' is 'harmful' and language should not 'trick' anyone into feeling that an animal is a 'human-owned object'. 

The majority disagrees with PETA

However, as soon as the comments were made public, reactions from the internet users started pouring in. While one of the netizens also called the organisation for animals 'mad', others felt that the 'world is ridiculous now'. One of the Twitter users also posted about how the dog has started behaving differently since he told the animal that he is 'not a pet'.  

