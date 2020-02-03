The Masterchef India Way To Cook Lotus Flower, From Its Seeds To Petals

Masterchef India is a popular reality cooking show that airs on Star Plus. Ace Indian chefs like Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia judge this season. The episode that aired on the 71st Republic Day on January 26th saw the contestants making 100 dishes for the special police guests within 4 hours. Here are the recipes for artistic lotus dishes that the contestants competed to ace during the elimination task.

Masterchef India Season 6 tips to make lotus flower dishes

Lotus appetiser dish made with lotus stem and seeds

The appetiser dish is made by first preparing biscuits by using makhana (aka fox nut) flour. Once this base is done, it is topped with a foam made by 'nathru' i.e. lotus root which is often called as lotus stem. The nathru is mixed in the yakhni base and then blended to make a foam. The dish is completed by placing an isomalt dome on top of it. The isomalt dome is made by using a mould in which melted isomalt is added.

Lotus main course dish using lotus seeds

The main course dish was a 'jhinge ki nihari' that was made by using prawns. The nihari gets the creamy and velvety texture by blending the white lotus seeds (blended after removing their green centred part). The final step is to poach the prawns in the nihari sauce. Nihari is a stew made of slow-cooked meat along with the bone marrow which is used as a broth base for different non-veg curry recipes.

Lotus dessert made with lotus seeds and flower

The lotus dessert is a dish with a base of halwa and topped with a makhana mousse where the spikes of meringue are used for decoration. The halwa is used by blending the green centre of lotus seeds along with lotus petals. The mousse is made by using makhana flour, whipped egg whites and/or whipped cream. The meringue is made by blending egg whites and sugar.

Source: Masterchef Season 6: January 26 episode

