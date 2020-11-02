'Raju Chacha' Cast Boasts Of Ajay Devgn, Kajol And Late Rishi Kapoor In Lead Roles

2000's Bollywood action film Raju Chacha marked the first-ever box-office venture of Ajay Devgn as a producer. The film was directed by Devgn's late cousin brother Anil Devgan, who left for his heavenly abode this year on October 5. However, the cast of Raju Chacha boasted of several supremely talented actors alongside Devgn, Kajol and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. Thus, read to know about the cast of the Anil Devgan directorial to find out which actor plays which role in Raju Chacha cast.

'Raju Chacha' cast (Lead)

Ajay Devgn as Shekhar/Rajit Rai

Ajay Devgn plays the lead role of Shekhar as well as Rajit Rai aka Raju Chacha in this Anil Devgn directorial, Ajay as Shekhar plays a con man who woos Anna, played by Kajol, because he thinks he has hit the jackpot by meeting a rich girl. Although he manages to impress Anna, he is soon sent to jail because of robbing a bank with friend Jaddu, played by Johnny Lever.

Kajol as Anna

Ajay Devgn's real-life wife Kajol plays the reel-life love interest of Devgn as Anna in Raju Chacha. Kajol as Anna plays the governess of Siddhant Rai's three children, Rohit, Rahul and Rani. Although the kids try to drive her away in the beginning, they accept her as their older sister later.

Late Rishi Kapoor as Siddhant Rai

Later legendary actor Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Siddhant Rai in this action-drama. Rishi as Siddhant plays a wealthy architect and the father of three children, i.e. Rohit, Rahul and Rani. Siddhant gets killed by his relatives who have an eye of his whopping fortune.

Sanjay Dutt as Gafoor

Sanjay Dutt has a special appearance as Gafoor in Raju Chacha. Sanjay as Gafoor plays the con man of Shekhar in the film, who earlier claimed to be Siddhant's younger brother Rajit Rai. However, it is later revealed that he does so on Shekhar's insistence.

Raju Chacha cast (Supporting)

Johnny Lever plays Shekhar's friend, Jaddu

Tiku Talsania plays Siddhant's family's butler, Banky Bihari Chaturdevi (B.B.C.)

Sakshi Sem plays Siddhant's daughter, Rani Rai

Kinshuk Vaidya plays Siddhant's son, Rahul Rai

Harsh Lunia plays Siddhant's son, Rohit Rai

