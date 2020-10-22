Pinkie Roshan Weighs In On Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says 'no One Wants To Be Honest'

Pinkie Roshan, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's mother, on Instagram posted a picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with a cryptic note that said "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest".

She also tagged the post 'prayers are powerful' and 'universe is powerful'. Pinkie, who is active on social media, is one of the first members of a renowned family in Bollywood to have broken silence on deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput amid the ongoing investigation into the possible reasons for his mysterious death earlier this year.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have initiated the second phase of their probe into the Chhichhore actor's death. While the CBI has found little support from the medico-legal report from AIIMS, it is expected to delve deeper into the circumstances leading to the actor's death as it continues to summon close associates of the late actor for questioning. The NCB, on the other hand, had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of purchasing and administering drugs to the late actor.

Rhea was released on bail while under stringent conditions set by the NDPS court earlier this month after a month of detention. However, the NCB has followed leads confessed by Rhea and busted a massive drug nexus spread across the film as well as the television industry. The agency has continued to make arrests under the case with the latest one, last week, of actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetraides.

Sushant's untimely death has the nation anxious as conclusive reports from all central agencies are eagerly awaited by his family, friends, fans and followers. His supporters, with the encouragement and guidance of his family, have been protesting across the country to express solidarity in seeking justice for the late actor. The Kedarnath actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 this year.

