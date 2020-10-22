Sushant Case: Dr. Swamy Reveals Options If PM Doesn't Respond To Letter Over AIIMS Report

Two days after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said on Thursday if he doesn't get a reply from the PM over revisiting the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report, he still has the option to file a PIL over the same. Swamy took to Twitter to apprise about the legal recourse he can exercise.

If I do not get response from PM on the need to re-review the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy, I have a right to file a PIL. Under Articles 19 and 21 I have right to know how SSR’s life was deprived and for speedy justice. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 22, 2020

Swamy's letter to Prime Minister Modi

This comes after he wrote the PM Modi on Tuesday to seek a review on the Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS report by Dr. Sudhir Gupta's team. Swamy in his letter to the prime minister demanded that the Medical Board of Health Ministry should scrutinize the AIIMS report on the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"The doctors of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai conducted an autopsy on the body of Sushant Singh Rajput and concluded the death was suicide, despite many lapses and irregularities. The Mumbai Police was also complicit in the matter," the letter by Swamy read.

"In its report (By AIIMS), the Special Committee detailed several lapses in the conduct of the post mortem. Yet it agreed with the findings of the doctors of the Cooper Hospital," the letter added.

Swamy also highlighted the irregularities in the conduct of the AIIMS report while sending the report to CBI, alleging that the medical team of AIIMS did not follow the needed protocols while sending the report to CBI. "Hence to restore the confidence of the public on this justifiably highly emotive and sensitive subject, viz the mysterious death of the cine actor Sushant Singh Rajput, you may please consider directing the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ask Medical Board of the Ministry to scrutinise the Report of the Special Committee for Review of the post mortem, and thereafter to take appropriate steps to restore public confidence. The Standing Committee of Parliament for Health and Family Welfare could also hold in-camera hearings of a small sub-committee, if you approve," the letter to the prime minister read further.

Earlier in July too, Swamy had approached PM Modi and alleged that Sushant's death was a case of murder and not a mere suicide as what was being portrayed after the mysterious death of the actor on June 14.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, seeking a fresh forensic to probe the death, after the controversial U-turn of Dr. Sudhir Gupta. The doctor, who heads the panel of AIIMS Hospital that submitted the forensic report to the CBI, came under flak for allegedly ruling out suicide, after initially claiming that it was ‘forensically unsuitable’ for examination. After the public outrage over the AIIMS report which ruled out the possibility of murder and the speculative reports of CBI arriving at conclusion, the Central agency issued a statement stating that the investigation is not completed yet and the possibility of murder is not ruled out.

