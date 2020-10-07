GOT's Coffee Cup Scene Addressed By Showrunners David Benioff And D.B. Weiss, Read Here

Game of Thrones is considered as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. However, one Game of Thrones episode is still remembered by the fans for all the wrong reasons. The fourth episode in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is best remembered for GOT’s coffee cup scene and the backlash that followed on social media. In the fantasy series Game of Thrones episode, a modern-day takeout coffee cup was spotted among the revellers.

According to a report by Aceshowbiz, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss talked about the infamous GOT’s coffee cup scene. This happened in conversation with James Hibberd for his upcoming book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon. The book tells the story of the production of the show. Here is a look at what they had to say about it.

GOT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on GOT's coffee cup scene

While talking about the scene to James Hibberd, David Benioff said that he could not believe it and thought that someone was pranking them when they received an email about GOT’s coffee cup scene the next day. He added that he thought of it as a prank because there had been things before too where people had spotted a plane in the background but later it turned out that somebody had photoshopped it. "I thought, 'There's no way there's a coffee cup in there. Then when I saw it on the TV I was like, 'How did I not see that?'" he recalled.

D.B. Weiss also addressed the scene and shared "I'd seen that shot one thousand times, and we're always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it. I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don't see the gorillas running around in the background because you're counting the basketballs."

D.B. Weiss shared that every production unit has experienced things like this. Talking about such goof-ups in other TV shows and movies he added in Braveheart a crew member can be seen and there is also an actor wearing a wristwatch in Spartacus. Nowadays people can rewind things and everybody is talking to each other in real-time. So if one person spots the coffee cup and rewinds it then everyone has seen the coffee cup, he added.

GOT's coffee cup scene

In the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 8, The Last of the Starks, key characters of the show gather to celebrate a victory. The show was memorable for all the wrong reasons as Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke was seen with a modern coffee cup in front of her. A lot of speculation went on as to who left the cup in the frame. Emilia Clarke revealed last year that it was Conleth Hill who plays Lord Varys had confessed to making the mistake.

Even a Dragon Queen needs a coffee every once in a while to keep her going #Got #GoTcoffeecup #coffeecup #Productivity pic.twitter.com/o1D8lsT1J0 — Nu Vending (@nuvendinguk) May 7, 2019

Image Credits: nuvendinguk Twitter

