How Many Episodes Are In 'Emily In Paris'? See Details And Episode Synopsis Here

The streaming service Netflix recently released its rom-com web series Emily in Paris. The show is being received well by users all over the world. Shot at picturesque locations of Paris, the show is also serving as a virtual tour to the beautiful city. The series is helmed by Darren Star who is also the creator of Sex and the City.

Emily in Paris cast features Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat among others in key roles. As the first season of Emily in Paris released on Netflix recently, a lot of people are wondering about the length of the show Emily in Paris and are left with questions like how many episodes are in Emily in Paris? For all the people who are curious to know about Emily in Paris season 1 episodes, here is everything you need to know about it.

How many episodes are in Emily in Paris?

There are a total of 10 episodes in Emily in Paris on Netflix. The plot of the show follows the story of Emily played by Lily Collins. She is a girl from Midwest who is hired to provide an American perspective to a firm in Paris. Here is a look at all the 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 1 and their official description as mentioned on Netflix.

'Emily in Paris' season 1 episodes

Episode 1 – Emily in Paris

Emily brings her can-do American attitude and fresh ideas to her new office in Paris, but her inability to speak French turns out to be a major faux pas.

Episode 2 – Masculin Feminin

Emily navigates the intricacies of French amour when her enthusiasm at a work soiree impresses a flirtatious - and married – client

Episode 3 - Sexy or Sexist

Emily voices her concerns over a risqué new ad campaign while juggling plumbing problems, language lessons and disagreeable co-workers

Episode 4 – A Kiss is Just a kiss

A sweet new acquaintance helps Emily sniff out a potentially huge new client, but a messy workplace liaison endangers the deal.

Episode 5 - Faux Amis

Emily discovers that her growing social media following opens doors in Paris, and friendly night out on the town leads to a tete-a-tete with Gabriel.

Episode 6 – Ringarde

When a meeting with an iconic couture house unravels over a basic mistake, Emily finds comfort in the company of a seemingly charming professor.

Episode 7 – French Ending

After agreeing to watch over an American actress at a chic red-carpet event, Emily finds her night – and her famous charge – spinning out of control

Episode 8 – Family Affair

Emily's weekend trip to a friend's chateau fizzles like day-old champagne. Back in Paris, Mindy's reluctant meet-up with old friends ends on a high note.

Episode 9 – An American Auction in Paris

A charity auction, a donated gown and an avant-garde design duo add up to trouble for Emily as she catches the eye of Pierre Cadault's heir apparent.

Episode 10 - Cancel Couture

With her job on the line over a Fashion Week debacle, Emily scrambles to devise a new plan while preparing to say adieu to a good friend.

