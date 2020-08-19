Can You See Ranbir & Ranveer As Neal & Del In 'Planes,Trains & Automobiles' Hindi Version?

Planes, Trains & Automobiles is one of the classic Hollywood comedy movies which might have served as an inspiration for many movies like the Due Date. The plot revolves around a cynic account executive who is desperate to return to his family in Chicago for Thanksgiving while on a business trip in New York. However, the journey is anything but smooth and he goes through a ton of hitchhiking adventures with a wily salesman. If this Hollywood classic is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the roles.

Neal Page - Ranbir Kapoor

He is the cynic accountant who is desperate to return home for Thanksgiving. He is a ‘no-nonsense’ man who finds it extremely difficult to cope with his fellow traveller. Having played a similar role in Anjana Anjaani, Ranbir Kapoor seems like the ideal choice for this role.

Del Griffith - Ranveer Singh

He is the travelling salesman who sells shower curtain rings for a living. He gets stuck with Neal on his hitchhiking journey home. Known for his crazy energy, Ranveer Singh might be just the actor who can pull off this role of a blue blood salesman.

Susan Page- Radhika Apte

She is Neal’s wife who is waiting for his arrival before Thanksgiving so that their family can have a nice holiday. Radhika Apte seems perfect for this role of a caring wife.

State Trooper - Abhishek Bachchan

He is the police officer who stops Neal and Del on the highway for driving in an unsafe vehicle which has no roof, outside mirror and a melted speedometer. Known for his comic acting skills , Abhishek Bachchan might be able to pull off this character to the T.

Owen - Ishaan Khattar

He is the son of a person whom Del knew. Owen comes to pick the duo up and also offers them a ride to their next destination on their journey. Known for his acting mettle, Ishaan Khattar might be just the person for this role.

Taxi racer- Shahid Kapoor

He is the man who raced with Neal and stole his taxi. Although the role is very small, Shahid Kapoor might be perfect to play this cameo role in the movie.

Car Rental Agent- Supriya Pathak

She is a car rental agent with whom Neal behaves very rudely. After she finishes talking to her sister on the phone, she gives Neal a taste of his medicine in a comic outburst. Known for her excellent acting skills and comic timing, Supriya Pathak will be able to breathe life into this character.

