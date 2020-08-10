Can You See Rana Daggubati As Keanu's Neo In South Remake Of 'The Matrix Revolutions'?

The Matrix Revolutions is one of the most popular sci-fi movies of Hollywood based on the premise of an apocalyptic world. The plot of the movie revolves around a man called Neo who seems to be humanity’s last and only hope of stopping a war with the machines. Helping him in the ordeal is his faithful team consisting of Morpheus, who believes in Neo's abilities and Neo's girlfriend, Trinity.

However, a human cum program named Smith stands as a hurdle to his plan. The movie is the first among the other instalments of Matrix. If The Matrix Revolutions is remade with South Indian actors, here’s a cast that might be perfect for it.

Neo-Rana Daggubati

He is humanity’s only hope against the war with the machines. The Oracle prophesied him to be The One who will save humanity. Rana Daggubati, being a fine actor and known for his action stints might be just the person for this role.

Trinity- Tamannaah Bhatia

Trinity is a computer programme in whom most of the humans are enslaved as “virtual slaves”. She is also known to be Neo’s lover. Tamannaah Bhatia, being good at action and with great acting skills, she seems perfect for this role.

Morpheus- Mammootty

He is one of the main members of the resistance who has devoted his life to finding The One. He is also said to have a spiritual figure who also defends the city against the attack by the machines. Known for being a great actor with exceptional acting skills, Mammootty seems like he will able to breathe life into this character.

Agent Smith- Nagarjuna

He is an agent of the Matrix who works against Neo. After he was destroyed, he turned into a program called Exile which had the ability to copy itself into the minds of humans and machines alike. A great actor, Nagarjuna seems like he might be able to pull off this role.

Bane- Prabhas

He is an agent of Smith who takes Trinity hostage and later burns Neo’s eyes rendering him permanently blind. Known for his acting skills and acting prowess, Prabhas seems an ideal choice for this role.

