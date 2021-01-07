Plea In Delhi HC Seeks Removal Of Amitabh Bachchan's Voice In COVID Awareness Caller Tune

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of mobile caller tune on COVID-19 awareness in the voice of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The petition cites several cases against Bachchan and claims that by the very virtue of those cases that have been filed against or is pending against the actor, he is "not suitable" for such "service" while also "charging an amount for the same", as per a Live Law report.



In the caller tune, Amitabh Bachchan says, "Hello, our country and the whole world is facing the challenge of COVID-19 today. COVID-19 is not over yet, so it is our duty to be cautious. So unless there is medicine, there is no relaxation. To prevent coronavirus, it is necessary to wash hands regularly, wear masks and maintain proper distance.Remember, two yards, a mask is necessary. If you have a cough, fever or difficulty in breathing, contact the helpline number 1075."

During the entire pandemic period, the government made efforts to create awareness about coronavirus. Even the caller tune heard on the phone was changed. Initially, this caller tune was giving a message to people across the country to avoid socialising during the pandemic. For months, people were listening to the message of the unlocking process on the phone. The female voice was later changed to that of Amitabh Bachchan.

Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 last year

On July 11, 2020, Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Twitter and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive for COVID-19.

