Amitabh Bachchan The 'sports Fan' Names Favourite Players In Tennis And Football On KBC

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been a huge hit with the fans, with the show’s Season 12 also regularly making headlines in the sporting world as well. Multiple questions from the show have been about sports and sporting personalities, while Amitabh Bachchan has also praised icons like Sachin Tendulkar during the course of the show. In one of the most recent episodes of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about being an avid sports fan, while revealing his favourite players in tennis and football.

Also Read: Group Winner Chelsea Draws 1-1 Against Krasnodar

Amitabh Bachchan sporting preferences revealed after Kobe Bryant question

The sports question came when the contestant was asked to answer correctly for prize money of INR 1,60,000. The said question revolved around basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s fatal accident from earlier this year, as it asked the contestant to correctly identify the athlete who lost his life in January 2020. After the contestant successfully answered the question, Amitabh Bachchan got into a sports-related discussion with her.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Picks Roger Federer To 'play For His Life'; Rivals Name Novak Djokovic: Watch

The legendary actor also touched upon tennis, as he asked the contestant about her favourite player in the sport. After the contestant revealed that Roger Federer is her favourite player, Amitabh Bachchan disclosed that he prefers Serbian ace Novak Djokovic. The host admitted that while he doesn’t have any reason for preferring Novak Djokovic over others, he praised the tennis star for working and training very hard.

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about football as well

Following the discussion on tennis, the duo also spoke about their interests in football. The legendary actor revealed that his favourite player in football is Pele and not the recently deceased Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. After the contestant revealed that she is a Manchester United fan, Amitabh Bachchan talked about his favourite team as well. The iconic star explained that he supports London club Chelsea FC in the English Premier League, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Interestingly, fans had guessed that Amitabh Bachchan supports Chelsea FC earlier after the actor was pictured wearing the team’s colours on social media.

T 3259 -

... streaks of 'blue'

.. in the hair for you

.. but the 'blues' on chest

.. for all the rest .. Chelsea be the best .. !!💪💪💪👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/52wuSEqrgp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 17, 2019

Also Read: 'I’m Happy': Abhishek Bachchan Pens A Thank You Note As 'Sons Of The Soil' Receives Love

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are known to be avid sports fans. The father-son duo is regularly seen talking about various sports online. In the past, Amitabh Bachchan had also taken to Twitter to praise PSG forward Kylian Mbappe after his starred during the 2018 World Cup. The actor’s son Abhishek Bachchan is also known for his innate passion for sports. The 44-year-old is also the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers as well as Indian Super League football franchise, Chennaiyin FC.

T 2853 - BUT ... what a WC 2018 game .. France vs Argentina !! 4-3 , FRANCE .. a young team and the 19 yr old Mbappé does it for them !! Truly a 'baap' . ..Amazing !!👋👋👋👋 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 30, 2018

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Thanks His Jaipur Pink Panthers Team For Starring In 'Sons Of The Soil'

Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram