PM Modi in Leh: Bollywood stars filled with pride on leader's message for Armed Forces

After the government sent out a strong message against China by banning 59 Chinese apps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood in solidarity with the Armed Forces in the wake of the martyrdom of 20 Army personnel, by visiting the Army’s base in Ladakh on Friday. As the visit became a talking point on social media, even stars of the film industry gave their thumbs up to the leader. Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Prasoon Joshi were among the stars who hailed PM’s visit and his address to the troops.

B-Town praises visit

Sharing a snap of the Prime Minister from the visit, Madhur Bhandarkar called the gesture a ‘huge morale booster’ for the ‘frontline warriors’ at the border.

Anupam Kher also shared photos and wrote that there were various points from PM Modi’s address that he liked, but his 'chest was filled with pride' and his 'eyes were moist' about his statement about ‘two mothers.’ The actor wrote that India was fortunate to have bravehearts like the Indian Army and a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi.

Ashoke Pandit quoted the said statement from PM: ''I think of two mothers before taking any decisions on national security - Bharat Mata & the mothers who gave birth to such brave soldiers.” He also expressed his delight with modern weapons & equipment for the Armed Forces and three times rise in spending on border infrastructure.

Prasoon Joshi in trademark style penned a poem, praising the Prime Minister, writing: ‘We are not the back, but the chest, we will take the glass and proceed.’ The CBFC chief hailed the solidarity gesture by the leader.

Peeth nahin,hum seena hain

Sheesh utha kar jeena hai

Solidarity with our Armed Forces and the PM #Ladakh #ModiInLeh @narendramodi — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) July 3, 2020

Even filmstars from the Bharatiya Janata Party were proud of PM’s visit. Former MP Paresh Rawal thanked God for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thank you God for @narendramodi . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 3, 2020

MP Ravi Kishan hailed the suddenness of the visit and PM’s ‘56-inch chest’. Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote that the Prime Minister 'echoed the sentiments of every Indian' as she hailed the bravehearts of the Armed Forces.

Every word enunciated by PM @narendramodi Ji today in Leh echoed the sentiments of every Indian.



India is proud and grateful to have brave & courageous jawans in our Armed Forces and a leader who walks the talk & leads from the front. https://t.co/V9NRiiHV8e pic.twitter.com/NCbx3fAE2p — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 3, 2020

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during his visit to the Army base in Nimu. He interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel at the base located at 11,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh area. In his address, PM paid his respects to the 20 martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash, and also compared the Armed forces dedication to the surrounding mountains.

