'India's Intent Of Strength In Land, Air, Sea & Space Is For Benefit Of Mankind': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to Indian Armed Forces in Leh, said that India's intent at increasing its strength on land, air, sea and space has always been for the benefit of mankind, however peace cannot be negotiated from a position of weakness. India has emerged stronger after facing every attack, said PM Modi.

"Everyone accepts peace as the only option in the interest of humanity, but we know that peace cannot be brought by those who are weak. Weak cannot initiate peace. Bravery is the prerequisite to bring peace. Today, India is strengthening its land, air, sea and space, for the benefit of humanity. Today, India is building high tech weaponry. Be it a world war or initiating peace, the world has witnessed the bravery of India's warriors and also seen India's efforts for peace. We have always worked towards protecting humanity," PM Modi said as he addressed the army personnel and also sent a straight message to China that India is strong as ever and has the will to counter China's show of strength while making peace talks.

During his visit to Leh, PM Modi visited one of the forward locations in Nimu and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, located at 11,000 feet among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Core minister's meet

PM Modi has also called for a meeting of the core Ministers once he returns back to Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other top officials from the Prime Minister’s Office will be attending the key meeting - essentially the Cabinet Committee on Security.

India is making strong moves to counter China's aggressive expansionist policy after the Indo-China violent faceoff in Galwan valley which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer. However, as per US intelligence, the Chinese side suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, besides intercepts that say the Chinese army suffered over 40 casualties in the violent faceoff. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat between hundreds of personnel.