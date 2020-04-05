Soni Razdan highlights flak, praise for PM's '9 mins' appeal, says 'nothing wrong with it'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the nation to spread light for nine minutes on Sunday and showcase unity in the fight against COVID-19 received a mixed response. While the call to light diyas and candles was praised by many, including political leaders and celebrities from the entertainment & sports industries, there were a few including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who criticised the PM’s message saying it won’t solve the problems associated with the novel Coronavirus.

Soni Razdan highlighted both kinds of responses to the Prime Minister's message, while sharing her take on his appeal. The actor shared that there would be a section that will ‘mock’ the PM for the initiative, while there would also be one that would call it a ‘masterstroke.’ The Raazi star, however, felt that it was a ‘great way’ of coming together as a community at a time when the society feels ‘alone and scared.’ She added that there was ‘nothing wrong’ with it, and that one needs to think about those who were feeling alone at the moment.

Soni further wrote that those who ‘like it’ should ‘light it.’

Here’s the post:

Some will mock the PM for saying light a diya. Many will think it’s a masterstroke. I say it’s a great way of coming together as a community when we’re feeling alone & scared. And what could be wrong with that? Think of those all alone right now. Let those that like it light it ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 3, 2020

Earlier, Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, were among those who supported the Prime Minister’s appeal. Previously, many stars had come out in big numbers and cheered, as requested by the PM, for the frontliners, like doctors, medical workers and police, as they worked risking their lives amid the pandemic.

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light diyas, candle, torch or mobile flashlights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday at the windows, balconies or doors to express solidarity as the nation seeks to contain COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases have crossed 3000, with 75 deaths.

