Rahul Gandhi Politicizes PM Modi's 'light Diyas For 9 Mins' Appeal: 'Won't Solve Problems'

Slamming PM Modi's 'light diyas for 9 minutes' idea on April 5, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday stated that the PM's suggestion to clap handles or shine torches won't solve India's problem. Gandhi also reiterated that India is not testing enough among COVID-19 cases, compared to South Korea, Italy, Germany. ICMR has stated that India has currently tested upto 66,000 samples till April 2 using 30% of the country's capacity.

India is simply not testing enough to fight the #Covid19 virus.



Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn't going to solve the problem. pic.twitter.com/yMlYbiixxW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2020

On Friday, the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) issued an advisory recommending the use of rapid anti-body tests in Coronavirus hotspots for the fast detection of positive cases. Moreover, reports state that rapid finger-prick blood tests are being probed into by ICMR, which may give screening results in just 30 minutes. The Indian medical body has stated that India is currently in the 'local transmission state' of the pandemic.

PM Modi's appeal:'light diyas at 9 PM'

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20, talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. He also appealed citizens to maintain a 'Janta curfew' by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, a tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working. India's current tally stands at 2902 cases, where 183 have been discharged and 68 deaths.