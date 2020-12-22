Police Issues Statement As Raina, Sussanne & Others Booked After Raid At Mumbai Nightclub

Police issued a statement after carrying out a raid at a Mumbai nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday and booking numerous celebrities. Cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and interior designer Sussanne Khan were among those who were booked. The nightclub faced the music for keeping the venue open beyond the permissible time and violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Police's official statement on raid and booking of celebrities

The Mumbai Police released the following statement on the raid and action they took:

Offence registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing face mask.

As per sources, the Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Acts were also invoked.

The incident took place at the Dragonfly club in Andheri area of the city.

Apart from the aforementioned celebrities, sources claimed even singer-rapper Badshah was present at the venue, but left from the rear exit when the police arrived.

The 34 persons booked at the raid included the employees of the hotel. Those booked include 19 persons, who had come from Delhi and Punjab. They have left for Delhi via the 7am flight on Tuesday.

As per sources, the attendees of the event were released on the notice of CrPC 41(a)(1).

