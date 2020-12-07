Guru Randhawa Shares Nostalgic Post About Gifting Tractor To Grandfather From First Salary

Guru Randhawa has amassed a huge fan following because of his songs and is also quite active on social media. He is also the latest celebrity voice his support for the farmers. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a nostalgic picture and penned a note vouching his support for them. Read to know what he said in the caption.

Guru Randhawa shares a nostalgic post

Singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to share a sweet nostalgic picture of a tractor that he had gifted his grandfather. He brought the gift from his first salary that he earned from his singing. In the picture, he looks quite young and is seen sitting in the seat of the red-coloured tractor. In the caption, he wrote that he always felt proud of gifting his grandfather. He also added that he requests the Central government to sort the farm bills issue with the farmers and also urged them to listen to the farmers' plea.

He also hailed the farmers in his post. Guru’s post garnered 721K likes within a day of uploading. His fans and followers commented on the post by using the heart-eye and red heart emojis. See their reactions here:

Farmers have taken on the streets to protest against the recent farm bills that the Central government has passed. They have assembled in Delhi to have their demands heard. Talks are on between them and the government to come to a middle ground.

Guru Randhawa’s Instagram is full of the singer’s pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He extensively promotes his music videos on Instagram. Guru Randhawa’s Instagram also sees a lot of fun behind the scenes pictures from his musical projects. His niece Tej Randhawa also frequently makes it to his Instagram feed. Guru Randhawa's Instagram also sees his cute pet dog Max.

The singer is currently riding high on the back to back successes of his music videos. He has delivered three superhit songs consecutively. His songs are widely loved by his fans.

His most recent song Naach Meri Rani which features Nora Fatehi has gone to become an instant party anthem. The song has 195 million views on YouTube. His song Baby Girl which is a collaboration between Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali has received 180 million views on YouTube. His song High Rated Gabru has one billion views on YouTube. It is one of his most popular songs.

Image courtesy- @gururandhawa Instagram

