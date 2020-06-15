Sushant Singh Rajput's Uncle Alleges Plot: 'Police Must Probe, Don't Think It Was Suicide'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves rippling through the Hindi film industry and elsewhere. "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

'Police must investigate the matter'

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Meanwhile, his maternal uncle speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday outside the actor's residence in Patna alleged that Sushant has been "murdered" and demanded a thorough police investigation in the matter.

"We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered," he said.

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav, on Sunday, claimed that Rajput could not have committed suicide. He said that with the loss of the 34-year-old actor, Bihar had faced a major loss. In spite of the Mumbai police confirming no foul play in its investigation thus far, Yadav claimed 'deeper conspiracy' into Rajput's suicide.

Pappu Yadav demands CBI probe into Sushant's death

"There should be a CBI probe at all costs. As much as I know Sushant Ji, half of his family is from Purnia and the other half is from Chautham. He was such a Karma yogi and that man had struggled from the bottom to make Bihar proud. My son, who is a Ranji player called me in shock saying 'How could this happen?'," he said.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Sikander Kher in shock, says, 'not everyone has friends'

He added, "I request the Indian government to look into the matter. There seems to be a deeper conspiracy. Sushant cannot commit suicide." The ex-RJD MLA also met with Sushant Rajput's parents at his Patna residence. Condoling the loss of their son, he said, "His father has lost everything. He had a son after four daughters. His loss is a great loss for Bihar".

READ | RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Times when the actor went extra mile to help people

As per the latest information, a postmortem of the actor's body has been conducted but the report will be released today at 10 am. According to sources, the postmortem has been concluded in Cooper Hospital and it has confirmed that the death was viua suicide. A toxicology check is also being conducted.

READ | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says 'will miss you'

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: All about late actor's last unreleased film 'Dil Bechara'

(With agency inputs)