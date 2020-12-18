Pooja Batra & Nawab Shah Celebrate The Holiday Season With Arjun Bijlani; Take A Look

Pooja Batra & Nawab Shah were recently spotted at a Christmas party with Arjun Bijlani. The trio seemed to be having a good time and some other prominent celebs were also spotted in her post. Take a look at the pictures posted by Pooja:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's next guest on 'What Women Want' is none other than YouTuber Carryminati

Pooja Batra's Christmas Parties

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez poses in all-black gymwear, Kareena says she "wants a bod like hers"

In the first picture, fans can spot Pooja Batra with Deepti Bhatnagar & Nawab Shah. Pooja is seen sporting a lovely black dress with a white floral jacket while Deepti is seen sporting a white top with blue jeans. Nawab Shah was seen donning a cool blue shaded shirt with rugged jeans. The trio looked smiled for the photographs. In the next picture, fans can spot the trio with Arjun Bijlani.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' written update for Dec 14, 2020: Kareena catches Mahira spoiling the tea

In the next picture, fans can spot the trio again in front of a Christmas tree. The other remaining pictures are also quite similar and are clicked from different angles and features other family members of the celebs as well. Many fans liked the post and added positive comments in the post. One fan asked for an invite into their next party. Other fans just left emojis in the comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Pooja Batra's Instagram

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pic of 'favourite boys', fans delighted to see 'Saif and sons'

Pooja is quite active on Instagram and often uploads pictures of herself and her family. In one of her recent posts, fans can spot the celeb doing yoga. She is seen guiding her fans through a beginner yoga course. She also added a quote by Buddha and mentioned - 'To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear'. Many fans liked and added positive comments on the post. Take a look:

In another post, fans cans spot the actor on a beach. The picture is clicked in Catalina and Pooja looks serene in the picture. Many fans liked this post and added that the actor looked 'graceful'. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Pooja Batra & Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.