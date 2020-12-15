'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 14, 2020: Kareena Catches Mahira Spoiling The Tea

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 14, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 3, 2020: Mahira Decides To Kill Preeta

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya December 14 episode starts as Karan mentions that this is his room and today he will sleep without any worries. Karan turns off all the light in his room and acts as if he wants to sleep. Preeta goes downstairs and prepares to sleep in the hall exclaiming that Karan would definitely have to pay for what he has done with her today. But, Karan doesn’t let Preeta sleep downstairs and comes to take her back to the bedroom. Just as Preeta enters the bedroom she locks the door from inside and asks Karan to go and sleep in the hall.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For December 7, 2020: Preeta Goes To Visit Sarla

Next morning, Rakhi tells Preeta and Karan that the heater is not working. Just as Karan says that he will check what the problem is, Kritika and Sameer tease Karan saying that it looks like he had a “long night” as he doesn’t seem fresh. Preeta blushes and Karan says that it is all because of Preeta because she was cuddling to him while sleeping.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 9, 2020: Preeta And Shrishti Plan Against Mahira

In the kitchen, Kareena catches Mahira and Sherlyn adding salt to the tea made by Preeta. She says that she herself saw the salt jar in Mahira’s hands and gets angry at them. Even though Sherlyn apologises to her, Mahira says that she is not being able to understand what she should be doing in order to keep Preeta away from Karan. Kareena tells them that she knows Mahira hates Preeta and she hates Preeta too, but she explains to Mahira and Sherlyn that they shouldn’t play such small games. Kareena informs them that she has planned something big that will lead to Rakhi getting angry at Preeta. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 10, 2020: Preeta And Shrishti Expose Ramona

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.