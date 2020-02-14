Pooja Bedi Gets Flak For Anti-reservation Comment Amid Alaya's Film, Hits Back At Netizens

Pooja Bedi sparked a row recently for backing the Bharatiya Janata Party amid Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slamming the party for ‘eroding quota system.’ While some netizens agreed to her views, she received some flak too. Some of the Twitteratti pointed out the caste system, while many even brought out the fact that Bedi and her daughter Alaya F, who debuted recently in Jawaani Jaaneman, were ‘privileged’ as star kids.

Bedi hit back at some of the comments directed to her after she told Vadra that BJP wanting to ‘end’ reservation was a ‘step in the right direction.’ She added that reservation could not be a ‘FOREVER entitlement’.

Here's the tweet:

As netizens pointed out how the caste system was a bigger concern, and how reservation was important so that a ‘cobbler’s son doesn’t become a cobbler,’ Bedi said that providing education to the poor was more important. She wondered how long the reservations would continue claiming ‘affirmative opportunity’ was already used for 3-4 generations.

Education 2 poor should be provided without reservation. And theres nothing wrong in being a cobbler... and creating shoes... with education and enterprise he can be the new Bata or even Jimmy choo of india. A profession is only as derogatory as your mindset allows it to be. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 13, 2020

It's been 3 or 4 generations of reservations by now... it cannot be a forever entitlement just because you're born into a family. It's a new india which should advocate meritocracy. the GOVT should provide good schooling & create jobs without taking away from deserving citizens — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 13, 2020

Some even brought about the ‘privilege’ that she herself and her daughter Alaya F got as star kids. Many of them even mocked her acting skills. Bedi quipped how she was a 'sex symbol' who was not a 'good actress.'

😅😄🤣 ...errrr... I never considered myself a good actress ( despite being nominated at filmare for jo jeeta wohi sikander) I was a sex symbol. And very good at being sexy. Ever seen my @KamaSutra_In campaign?. It won advertising awards! You're not in tune with my journey😜🤪😋 — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

Pooja Bedi then wrote how nepotism was the go-to-word to bash a star kid when there was no other option.

Nepotism nepotism nepotism !! 😅🤣😂😉 the "run to" word when u want to bash a star kid because u have no other tools in hand! 😘 so Let me make it clear. GRATITUDE is when you count your own blessings & JEALOUSY is when you count the blessings given to others. 😘😘😘 cheers! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

