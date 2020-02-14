The Debate
Pooja Bedi Gets Flak For Anti-reservation Comment Amid Alaya's Film, Hits Back At Netizens

Bollywood News

Pooja Bedi got flak for her anti-reservation comment amid Alaya F's debut. Some highlighted nepotism & some pointed out caste-based system, but she hit back.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja

Pooja Bedi sparked a row recently for backing the Bharatiya Janata Party amid Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slamming the party for ‘eroding quota system.’ While some netizens agreed to her views, she received some flak too. Some of the Twitteratti pointed out the caste system, while many even brought out the fact that Bedi and her daughter Alaya F, who debuted recently in Jawaani Jaaneman, were ‘privileged’ as star kids. 

READ: Pooja Bedi Takes On Priyanka Vadra Over Quotas, Says 'can't Be A Forever Entitlement'

Bedi hit back at some of the comments directed to her after she told Vadra that BJP wanting to ‘end’ reservation was a ‘step in the right direction.’ She added that reservation could not be a ‘FOREVER entitlement’. 

Here's the tweet:

READ: Alaya F And Pooja Bedi's Charming Pictures Showcase Their Loving Bond

As netizens pointed out how the caste system was a bigger concern, and how reservation was important so that a ‘cobbler’s son doesn’t become a cobbler,’  Bedi said that providing education to the poor was more important. She wondered how long the reservations would continue claiming ‘affirmative opportunity’ was already used for 3-4 generations. 

READ: Alaya F's Photos With Pooja Bedi Prove The Mother-daughter Duo Are Adorable On Camera

Some even brought about the ‘privilege’ that she herself and her daughter Alaya F got as star kids. Many of them even mocked her acting skills. Bedi quipped how she was a 'sex symbol' who was not a 'good actress.'

Pooja Bedi then wrote how nepotism was the go-to-word to bash a star kid when there was no other option. 

READ: 'Jawaani Jaaneman': Pooja Bedi's Shout Out To Alaya's Film With A Family Pic Is Just Sweet

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
