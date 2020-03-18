Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 17: Aman Gets A Total Of Nine Moons

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates are here. In the last episode of the show, fans see that Laila has betrayed Kabir and wants to sacrifice the lives of a pair of twins. She tried to kill Aman and Kabir, but it did not work, so he tried to kill Roshni's unborn children. Read more to know what happens in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 17, 2020's episode:

In Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode 114, fans see that Aman uses all his strength to throw a moon away. Accidently, it rolls towards Kabir, leaving Parveen and Aman worried. But Kabir effortlessly deflects the moon's trajectory. This makes Aman suspicious about Kabir's true intentions.

Laila and Chandni come to Roshni and get her confused. So Roshni says 'Allah knows best' and runs away from the two sisters. At one point she falls and gets hold of a weapon that belongs to Chandni. She uses it to kill Laila after noticing that her footprints are in the shape of the moon. But while dying, Laila curses Roshni and says that if she cannot win she will not let anyone be happy.

Chandni states that she cannot take the curse back but can help Aman and Roshni. She gives Aman a total of nine moons. She states that these moons will give him 9 lives and he will be stuck in a time loop. At the time, he has to do whatever he can to save his wife. But the catch is that he has to die first to rewind the day. She then sits comfortably on a moon, while Roshni and Aman are in tears, and leaves.

On the other hand, the family has turned back to normal and they see that Mr Chotu has fainted before them. Roshni and Aman then come home but The Death is following them around. Roshni is going to become a mother now and has to rest. But she says that she does not want to sleep for 40 years or even 40 minutes.

