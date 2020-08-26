Pooja Bhatt Hails 'Sadak 2' Crew Ahead Of Release; Calls Them 'the Unsung Champs'

As Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 is around the corner, actor Pooja Bhatt took to her social media handle and extended gratitude to the crew of the film. On Wednesday, August 26, Pooja Bhatt, who will play a cameo on Sadak 2, shared a photo with the entire crew of the film while penning a heartfelt note for them. On the other side, she also took a jibe at trolls, which "don’t consider the army behind the scenes" that make a film.

Pooja Bhatt extends gratitude to Sadak 2 crew

In a brief caption, the 48-year-old actor wrote, "While people focus on the names above the title & opening credits,they don’t consider the army behind the scenes that make it all happen. The unsung champs who ensure the actors & others shine". Explaining further, Bhatt added, "#Sadak2 has four minutes of end credits. Staggering amount of people from various walks of life came together to ensure we finished what we began with the same degree of enthusiasm-that too during a pandemic".

READ | Pooja Bhatt Replies To Criticism Of Sadak 2, Says 'haters/lovers Two Sides Of Same Coin'

While lauding the efforts of Sadak 2's crew members, the Tamanna actor concluded as she wrote, "So three cheers to the crew! There would be no films,no magic,no start sound,no cut,no moving-on without you! My deepest gratitude & salutations to each of you! #sadak2diaries #shukriya #gratitude #tothecrew". Within an hour, the post managed to garner more than 2k likes and is still counting. Scroll down to take a look at Pooja Bhatt's Instagram post ahead of the release of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial.

(Image Courtesy: Pooja Bhatt's Instagram)

READ | Pooja Bhatt Thanks 'Sadak 2' Music Director For His 'magical & Harmonious' Compositions

A peek into Pooja Bhatt's Instagram

A couple of days back, the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin actor made her Instagram account private. Before making her account private, she wrote a brief note and stated, "I don’t have the time, energy or interest in hating the haters; I am too busy loving the lovers". Elaborating the same, she added, "This has to be said. Instagram seems to have become a place where people anonymously & otherwise use their access to hurl abuse, threaten rape and goad you to ‘go die’. I used to ignore this sort of talk as I always believed that only people who are in pain themselves want to hurt another and also if you accept love, you must accept criticism too".

READ | Pooja Bhatt Shares An Emotional Note About 'Sadak 2' Penned By Her Father Mahesh Bhatt

Sadak 2 release date, cast & other details

Talking about Sadak 2, the film will start streaming on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar, from August 28 onwards. Along with Alia and Aditya, actor Sanjay Kapoor will also be seen playing the lead. The film will mark the first collaboration of father-daughter duo, Mukesh and Alia, as the director-actor duo.

READ | Pooja Bhatt Makes Her IG Private Over Death Threats, Tells Haters To 'cut Out The Abuse'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.