Pooja Bhatt Makes Her IG Private Over Death Threats, Tells Haters To 'cut Out The Abuse'

Pooja Bhatt has made her Instagram account private citing online hate and threats directed at her. The actor-producer revealed that she has been receiving ghastly threats, and for a long time too. She added that she used to ignore this talk before, but she now feels that it is a form of cyberbullying.

Pooja Bhatt makes her Instagram private

Before making her account private, the actor explained her reason behind doing so. She revealed that she did not want to put up with any more negativity that people were bringing to her through social media. The actor shared a post and here is what she wrote:

"Instagram seems to have become a place where people anyonymously and otherwise use their access to hurl abuse, threaten rape and goad you to 'go die.' I used to ignore this sort of talk as I always believed that people who are in pain themselves want to hurt another and also that if you accept love, you must accept criticism too. But is someone wishing you and your family death, constructive criticism or just an attempt at vile cyberbullying?"

Pooja Bhatt also wrote that if anyone wants to see what she is doing on social media, they must send her a follow request. She further added that if they wish to talk to her, they must cut out the abuse.

"You want access to my world? Make a request. You want to converse with me? Cut out the abuse. As for wishing me death, the same God and Universe that watches over you, watches over me as well. I will pass when life decides for me. As long as life keeps me breathing, I will live to the optimum and revel in the now. We seem to have become a pathetic lot. spewing abuse, inciting violence, following agendas of manufactured hate like sheep."

Recently, many actors from Bollywood who have a film background have been subject to heavy criticism from fans of Bollywood. In the recent past, the debate of insider vs outsiders and the disparity with which outsiders are treated in the industry came back into the limelight. Fans started questioning the prevalence of favouritism and bias that is there towards some of the actors in the industry.

Image credits: Pooja Bhatt Fanpage Instagram

