'Sadak 2' Trailer's Rapidly Increasing Dislike Count Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter

Earlier today, the much-awaited trailer of the 1991's Sadak sequel, Sadak 2 was finally released. However, within a couple of hours from its release, the trailer of the Alia Bhatt starrer crossed over a whopping 1 million dislikes on YouTube. Furthermore, it was also slammed by the masses on social media and the dislike count on Sadak 2's trailer soon became fodder for memes on Twitter.

'Sadak 2' trailer's dislike count sparks a meme fest

After unveiling the character posters of the lead cast, on August 12, the makers of Sadak 2 dropped its highly-anticipated trailer on YouTube. However, the internet was taken by shock after the dislike count on the trailer of the film started rapidly increasing. Being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, the action-thriller started receiving major flak by the masses due to the on-going nepotism in Bollywood debate on social media.

In less than 10 hours from its release, Sadak 2's trailer has already received over a whopping 1.2 million dislikes on YouTube. The film was slammed by Twitterati for being a nepotism product. However, looking at the rapidly increasing dislike count on its trailer, it seems like netizens were awaiting its release to hit the dislike button. In addition to that, it also became a trending topic for memers and soon sparked a meme fest on social media.

Twitter is flooded with memes regarding the dislike count on the trailer. While many have taken references from popular memes, ads, films and web series, some have taken references from Alia's films itself to troll Sadak 2's trailer for being one of the most-disliked film trailers. Check out some of the memes below:

#Sadak2Trailer most disliked trailer. 35K dislike in 2 hour.🤪

Alia Bhatt rn: pic.twitter.com/3koJ7OeDKu — ARPITA 🗣#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@iArpita__) August 12, 2020

#Sadak2Trailer is out now on YouTube..



Me and my bois after seeing this shit : pic.twitter.com/UOwIXDFOrF — Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) August 12, 2020

After disliking #Sadak2Trailer..



My mind : Pura trailer to dekh le..



Me : pic.twitter.com/wg5F0lUMKo — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) August 12, 2020

After watching number of dislikes on #Sadak2Trailer soaring higher, higher and higher, I am like pic.twitter.com/2fTQ7EilXD — HARSH 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist1110) August 12, 2020

About Sadak 2, the film marks Mahesh Bhatt's comeback as a director after two decades. It is a sequel of 1991's hit film Sadak, which stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. While Alia and Aditya are new additions to the film, Sanjay will be reprising his role as Ravi Verma from the original film. The action-thriller will premiere exclusively on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

Watch the trailer of Sadak 2 below:

(Image credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram and iArpita__ Twitter)

