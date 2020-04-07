Pooja Bhatt Reflects On Self-isolation & Sobriety In Empowering Instagram Post

Actor and director Pooja Bhatt recently took to Instagram and shared a message about isolation amidst this lockdown and also talked being sober for 1200 days. In her Instagram post, the Sadak actor also shared a quote that reflected on her sobriety from alcohol. Pooja Bhatt’s fans appreciated the actor for openly talking about her battle with alcohol addiction.

Pooja Bhatt talks about isolation and sobriety amidst lockdown

The Coronavirus led to a complete 21-day lockdown in India. The lockdown has resulted in many celebrities to stay connected with their fans via social media. These celebrities are updating their fans regularly regarding their daily schedule and how are they spending their time amidst this lockdown. Now the latest actor to join this bandwagon is Sadak actor and director Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt in her recent Instagram post talked about her time in isolation and her journey in sobriety. In her Instagram post, Pooja posted a quote that stated, “What do you do morning to night?” “I endure myself”. – Emil Cioran”. Pooja further explained the reason she posted this quote in her caption.

She wrote, “Day 21 of isolation. Day 1200 of sobriety. The first reinstates the lesson that the second teaches daily- sometimes gently, more often fiercely, for the last 1200 days.” She further continued and wrote, “To look myself in the eye without the crutch of alcohol, empty talk & a full room has been my recurring baptism of fire, my endurance test.” She also said, “There are no certainties in life. All we have is now. And one step at a time, one day at a time is the only way one can hope to navigate any trying phase.”

She concluded by stating, “Stay true. Stay vulnerable. Stay strong. And know, you’re not alone. If I could do it, so can you. #isolationdiaries #day21 #sobrietydiaries #day1200 #liveinthenow #nodaybuttoday #onestepatatime #onedayatatime #cioran.” Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s entire Instagram post here.

