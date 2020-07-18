Weekly Roundup: This Is What Kept Pooja Bhatt In The News This Week

Bollywood star Pooja Bhatt is one of those actors who is known to voice her opinions publicly. Be it schooling online trolls or taking a stern stand against bullying, she never fails to make headlines. Here is the collection of a few stories that saw her making headlines this week. From announcing about her upcoming online series to recalling a past case, here is the news that surfaced about Pooja Bhatt, this week.

Pooja Begum announces about Bombay Begums

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt on July 16, took to her Instagram to reveal her character look in her upcoming Netflix series Bombay Begums. Pooja shared a montage still video which sees her seated on a chair giving an intense look. The backdrop of the still features intricate paintings and pot vessels.

She can be seen donning an emerald green saree, which is draped over a half-sleeve black blouse. Smoky eye makeup and centre-parted hair left open completes her look. She shared the video writing about how Bombay Begums revolves around the life of five different women who share an unbreakable bond.

ALSO READ| Pooja Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' To Launch New Music Talent, Sona Mohapatra Says 'doing Favour'

Pooja Bhatt recalled about her past case

On July 14, Pooja was seen recalling the time when she filed a case against an abuser in Pune who called to threatened her. The actor was tagged by S Ramachandran on Twitter who reminded her about the case. She was seen replying to the tweet saying that one must stand up against every sort of abusive behaviour and bullying. Have a look at her tweet here:

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Feud With Pooja Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra On Bollywood Music & More

Pooja Bhatt slams trolls

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many star kids have been subjected to vicious trolling online. Celebrities of the Bhatt family have been among those who are receiving tremendous abuse. Pooja Bhatt, took to Twitter, to share a series of tweets saying that it was not enough to merely ignore all the trolls.

According to her just ‘muting’ abusive behaviour isn’t the solution for her. She added how one has the right to choose who to let in their homes, in the same way, one should not allow miserable souls on social media to become a part of one’s world. Check out her tweets here:

Not enough to merely ignore or mute any & all aggressive,abusive behaviour one observes. Report,block abusive behaviour towards one & all.We choose who we let into our homes so why permit our social media accounts to be inundated by motivated/misguided/inherently miserable souls? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 13, 2020

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut's Fans Support Her As Pooja Bhatt Shares Video Of Her Thanking The Bhatts

Criticism is one thing. Abuse quite another. Ignoring abuse seems to fuel those unleashing it to target more people. This has to stop. One can and should agree to disagree but having access to someone on social media doesn’t give anyone the right to make threats & hurl abuse. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 13, 2020

That’s what I am saying as well. Besides,criticism is not ‘power’. Like praise is not either. One needs to take both criticism and praise with a pinch of salt. But abusive behaviour and threats towards anyone should be unacceptable to us all. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 13, 2020

ALSO READ| Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan React As Pooja Bhatt Announces Another Venture In Comeback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.