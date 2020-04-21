Pooja Bhatt's Throwback Picture With Sister Shaheen Bhatt Leaves Netizens Confused

National Award-winning actor Pooja Bhatt has made headlines several times for sharing throwback pictures of her with family. The diva has done it once again. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Bhatt posted a throwback picture of her with her sister Shaheen.

In the picture, Pooja Bhatt can be seen kissing her sister Shaheen. The throwback picture also features Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt can be dressed in an oversized full-sleeves top paired with comfortable trousers. While her sister can be seen wearing a blue dress. The adorable picture is doing rounds on social media and has become the talk of the town.

Have a look at the picture shared by Pooja Bhatt here:

The throwback picture is much loved by her fans who are complimenting the diva by dropping appreciatory comments on her post. A few fans also made a mistake by calling sister Shaheen Bhatt her daughter. Check out the comment here:

Few other instances when Pooja Bhatt shared throwback pictures:

ALSO READ| Shaheen Bhatt Jokes That Mahesh Bhatt Is Trying To 'metamorphose' Into A 'Greek Painter'

ALSO READ| Here's How Kriti Sanon Is Bonding With Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt During Self Isolation

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Makes Pudding For Easter In Pyjamas, Sister Shaheen Bhatt Shares Glimpse

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Gives Sister Shaheen Bhatt 'pudding Vibes' With Her No-makeup Glow

Pooja Bhatt’s professional front

Pooja Bhatt is soon going to make her comeback on the silver screen after almost 2 decades in Sadak 2. It a sequel of her blockbuster hit movie Sadak. Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will be seen reprising their roles in Sadak 2. The movie will also feature Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.