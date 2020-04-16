From Alia To Deepika: Rangoli Chandel Waged War On Twitter Against These Celebrities

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account got recently suspended after she posted a tweet that was deemed highly controversial. Many celebrities from the industry came up and joined hands asking Twitter to immediately suspend her account. Many even urged the police to take action against the famous sister of Kangana Ranaut.

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Gets Suspended: Here Are Some Of Her 'Controversial' Tweets

Rangoli is known for her sharp comments on various celebrities belonging to the Bollywood film industry. Using no filter, she has picked out many actors and slammed them, talking about their films as well as their personal lives. She is highly protective of her sister and took to her Twitter account to jibe at others.

Here some major Twitter lashes by Rangoli Chandel against other celebrities:

On Deepika Padukone

As per a news source, Deepika Padukone's foundation The Live Love Laugh Foundation had once talked about how the word 'Mental' must be used carefully after Kangana's movie was named 'Mental Hai Kya?' (Later named Judgementall Hai Kya?). The foundation posted a video of Deepika dancing after she spoke on depression publicly. Rangoli lashed out and tweeted:

“Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka ..”

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Issues Fiery First Response After Her Twitter Account's Suspension

On the Bhatt family

In May 2019, Rangoli Chandel had first called out Soni Razdan and said that she was a non-Indian. She also said that she does not have the privilege to speak about the country, as per a news source. She wrote:

These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations.

Later, Kangana Ranaut had called Alia Bhatt's movie Gully Boy 'mediocre'. That is when Soni Razdan went on her Twitter and tweeted about how Mahesh Bhatt was the one who had given her a break and she keeps on targeting the family. Rangoli again went to her Twitter account and replied to her with a series of tweets:

"Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house. Please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called Dhokha' where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office. But later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19 years old."

ALSO READ | This Day That Year: Rangoli Chandel's Tweets To Malaika-Arjun Wedding Rumours

On Randeep Hooda

As Kangana Ranaut, as well as Rangoli Chandel, had a feud with the Bhatt family, Randeep Hooda took to Twitter and applauded Alia for not coming under the influence of what the two sisters are saying. He tweeted his kudos to her as she has continued with her efforts when it comes to outdoing herself. This came under Rangoli's eye and she lashed out on Randeep as well. As per a news source, she called him a permanent failure and also accused him of harassing Kangana on the sets of their film Ungli:

Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka. Magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai

On Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's controversy is known by almost every follower of Bollywood. After Hrithik talked about how Kangana's claims were false, Rangoli had shared a picture of herself along with Hrithik. She talked about how he used to butter her up in order to remain in Kangana's good books.

“Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun”.

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Wedding Pictures Ahead Of Her 10th Anniversary; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.