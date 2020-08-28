Pooja Bhatt Uploads A Dynamic Picture With 'Sadak 2' Co-star Sanjay Dutt, See Post

Pooja Bhatt recently took to Instagram to upload a stylish picture of herself next to Sadak 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt. The post featured a candid of the two and Pooja also added a caption mentioning - 'this is isn't our first rodeo'. Take a look at her post

Pic Credit: Pooja Bhatt's Instagram

Both Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt looked into the distance in the post and sported jackets. Pooja could be seen sporting a black sleeveless jacket with a grey long sleeves top while Sanjay Dutt was seen sporting a black shirt and mud-coloured jacket. Sanjay Dutt also had his one hand on Pooja's shoulder in the post.

Many fans commented on the post. Most comments mentioned that both the artist looked good. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Pooja Bhatt's Instagram

Pooja mentioned in her caption that this was not her first rodeo with Sanjay as Sadak 2 will be Sanjay Dutt's second movie with Pooja Bhatt. Sanjay's first movie with Pooja was Sadak which came out in 1991 and Pooja Bhaat was the lead female actor in that film opposite Sanjay Dutt. The plot of the movie revolved around a taxi driver who lost his sister due to a disturbing incident when he runs into a damsel in distress and decides to help her out. The film has a 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.

Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is the new upcoming movie by director Mahesh Bhatt that has Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie also features Pooja Bhatt whose character, presumably from the trailer, is not alive anymore. Sadak 2 will be Mahesh Bhatt's first film after 20 years. Take a look at the trailer:

In the three minutes long trailer, fans can see Sanjay Dutt reprise his role of a taxi driver who has lost the love of his life. The trailer then sees the entry of Alia Bhatt who is a persistent customer and asks Sanjay Dutt to take her to her destination. Alia's character also meets her lover, played by Aditya Roy Kapur, in the trailer.

Promo Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

