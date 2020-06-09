Pooja Hegde Aces This Yoga Posture, Pens Quirky Thought About Her 'yoga Dreams'

Pooja Hegde recently posted a picture where she is seen practicing a yoga posture. The actor in her grey camo sweat pants and pink bralette looked extremely focussed as she tried to create a stable posture with her one leg in the air. Not to miss, the quirky caption that Pooja Hegde posted with the picture. She wrote, “Next up… take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset.. ✈️ 😆 #yogadreams #virabhadrasana3”. The actor was also complimented by her fans for her good form and amazing posture.

The actor’s Instagram account was hacked in the recent past. The Housefull 4 star shared on social media that her digital team helped her out after the incident took place. She also warned her fans not to respond to any invitations and give out personal information.

Pooja later shared that after an hour of ‘stressing’ over the incident, she finally got her ‘hands back’ on her account. The 29-year-old thanked her team for the ‘instant help’ late in the night. The actor also stated that any message, follow back or post in the last hour will be undone. She also lashed out at the hackers, using hashtags like ‘hackers get a life’ while hoping that they had not shared her personal information.

Pooja has been spending COVID-19 quarantine by cooking, reading, even cutting her hair, and spending time playing music. The actor has also done her bit for the relief efforts, by supporting the initiative to donate PPE kits to the doctors and healthcare workers. She also shared some adorable pictures with her grandmother while at home. The actor shared a series of pictures where she is seen hugging and sharing a wide smile with her 'ajji'.

Pooja Hegde was seen wearing a beautiful checkered shirt while her grandmother was seen donning a beautiful yellow saree with floral print. Her 'bindi' made her look even more gorgeous. The actor captioned the post, "Home with my gundu/jigar ka tukda/bangaram ❤️" On the professional front, she has multiple films in her kitty, like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Prabhas' next.

