Samantha's Fans Trend #PoojaMustApologise After Pooja Hegde's 'hacked' Account's Post

Pooja Hedge shared with her fans that her account had got hacked and she had to seek support from her technical team to retrieve it. The actor further said that anything that was posted, or any messages sent, would be removed automatically. However, Twitterati has been trending a hashtag where they are demanding Pooja Hegde to apologise.

When the actor’s account got hacked, an unusual post was uploaded on her Instagram stories which was a hit at her contemporary actor. The post was an offensive statement against Samantha Akkineni. The offensive meme, which has been circulating on social media, was a picture of Samantha Akkineni. In the post, which was put up on Pooja’s account, the caption said, “I don’t find her pretty at all”.

Image Credits: @______Lohith Twitter

Read Also | Pooja Hegde Fumes At Instagram Hackers: 'Hope You Haven't Given Out Personal Information'

Even though Pooja Hegde clarified that her account had gotten hacked, fans of Samantha were outraged. Despite Pooja explaining that her account has been hacked, they started trending sharing posts saying that Pooja must apologise to Samantha. This has led to the hashtag #PoojaMustApologiseSamantha trending on Twitter.

Read Also | All About Pooja Hedge-John Abraham Starrer Upcoming Gangster Film 'Mumbai Saga'

Earlier today, Pooja posted that she was informed by her team that her Instagram handle has been hacked and her digital team is helping her with it. She urged people to not accept any invitation or pass out any information to the person asking for it. She thanked her fans for their cooperation.

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Read Also | Prabhas And Pooja Hedge's Characters From Radha Krishna Kumar's Next Revealed?

However, after some time, she posted another tweet in which she informed her fans that she has got her account back. In the posts, she shared that she spent the previous hour stressing about the safety of her Instagram account. She thanked her technical team for their help at that hour. She further wrote that any message, follow back or post in the previous one hour from her account will be undone.

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram ðŸ¥° Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Read Also | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From 'Kabhi Kabhie' & 'Gulabo Sitabo' Sets

Spat between the fans of the two

However, fans of Samantha refused to buy the story. Some of her fans were of the opinion that Pooja was making an excuse and she was the one who posted the meme. They started trending the hashtag #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha. But fans of Pooja came in her support and said that she had nothing to do with the meme.

Pooja what is your hit movies rate in industry #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha — Andhra Abbai / à°†à°‚à°§à±à°° à°…à°¬à±à°¬à°¾à°¯à°¿ (@Andhraabbaii) May 28, 2020

Read Also | If Not An Actor, Find Out Pooja Hegde's Alternative Career Choice; Read Here

Amidst all this, fans of Pooja came in for her support and said that she had nothing to do with the meme. They started posting tweets in her support. All this with the hashtag #WeSupportPooja.

Read Also | Sara Ali Khan's Beauty Regime Is Inspired From Her "dadi Maa Ka Nuska"; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.