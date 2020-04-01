Pooja Hegde Denies Rumours Of Being In Suriya-starrer 'Aruva'; Read Details Here

Coronavirus has put India under lockdown, and with the rising threat, the government is taking stricter steps towards curbing and stopping the spread of the Coronavirus. The entertainment industry is also affected by this. Recently, it was reported that actor Pooja Hegde will have a role in Suriya starrer Aruva. This rumour has been circulating for a long time now. After this, she took to her Twitter to clear the air. Here is what she told her fans on Twitter.

Pooja Hegde denies rumours of being in Suriya starrer Aruva:

Hello hello. Let’s not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven’t signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year...if all goes well...fingers crossed 🤞🏼 Thank you ❤️ — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 31, 2020

In her tweet, Pooja Hegde told her fans not to jump to conclusions on her doing Tamil films. She added that she has not signed anything. She said that she has some narrations line up but nothing is finalised. The actor added that she is looking forward to doing a Tamil film in the year 2020. She further said that if everything goes as planned, she will be seen in a Tamil film.

Meanwhile, after Aruva with Hari, Suriya will also join hands with Vetrimaaran. It was reported that the film will be about a youngster who defeats a bull that has killed the leading man's father in the traditional sport Jallikattu. It is reported that the film will be titled Suriya 40 and will be produced by under banner V Creations.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, will be seen in a film with Bahubali actor Prabhas. She was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun. She was also seen in the film Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Rana Dagubatti, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

