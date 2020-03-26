The Debate
List Of Awards And Nominations Received By The Miss Universe India Runner-up Pooja Hegde

Regional Indian Cinema

Pooja Hegde has worked in several South Indian films that were successful at the box office. Here are Pooja Hegde's movies that received awards and nominations.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, who has been garnering huge attention with her stunning pictures on Instagram, has also been part of several hit films. Some of the Pooja Hegde's movies that are popular include Mugamoodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4 and many more. She claimed the titled as the second runner-up at Miss Universe India 2010.

The versatile actor also participated in Miss India 2009 and she bagged the sub-title Femina Miss Talented and further stepped into modeling. Following modeling, she signed up for some Tollywood projects that became successful at the Box Office. With all that said now, here's taking a look at the awards and nominations received by the actor:

Awards and Nominations received by Pooja Hegde

South Indian International Movie Awards

  • 2013 Nominee for South Indian International Movie Awards Best Female Debutant- Tamil for Mugamoodi
  • 2015 Nominee for South Indian International Movie Awards Best Female Debutant - Telugu for Oka Laila Kosam

Filmfare Awards South

  • 2015 Nominee for Filmfare Awards South Best Actress - Telugu for Oka Laila Kosam

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde: All About Her Journey From Miss Universe India To A Career In Films

Stardust Awards

  • 2016 Nominee for Stardust Awards Best Debut- Female for Mohenjo Daro
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde's Memorable South Indian Films That You Must Watch

Telugu Golden Awards

  • 2017 Winner for Telugu Golden Awards Entertainer of The Year (Female) for Duvvada Jagannadham 

Cine Awards Telugu

  • 2020 Winner of Cine Awards Telugu Favourite Actress for Maharshi

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie titled Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie is helmed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing with popular south star Akhil Akkineni. Fans are excited to see Pooja Hegde on the silver screen. 

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Enjoys Delicious Food, Says She'll Be Chubby When She Comes Out Of Quarantine

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Sure Has A Great Eye For The Perfect Indian Attires, See Pictures

 

 

