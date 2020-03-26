List Of Awards And Nominations Received By The Miss Universe India Runner-up Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, who has been garnering huge attention with her stunning pictures on Instagram, has also been part of several hit films. Some of the Pooja Hegde's movies that are popular include Mugamoodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4 and many more. She claimed the titled as the second runner-up at Miss Universe India 2010.

The versatile actor also participated in Miss India 2009 and she bagged the sub-title Femina Miss Talented and further stepped into modeling. Following modeling, she signed up for some Tollywood projects that became successful at the Box Office. With all that said now, here's taking a look at the awards and nominations received by the actor:

Awards and Nominations received by Pooja Hegde

South Indian International Movie Awards

2013 Nominee for South Indian International Movie Awards Best Female Debutant- Tamil for Mugamoodi

2015 Nominee for South Indian International Movie Awards Best Female Debutant - Telugu for Oka Laila Kosam

Filmfare Awards South

2015 Nominee for Filmfare Awards South Best Actress - Telugu for Oka Laila Kosam

Stardust Awards

2016 Nominee for Stardust Awards Best Debut- Female for Mohenjo Daro

Telugu Golden Awards

2017 Winner for Telugu Golden Awards Entertainer of The Year (Female) for Duvvada Jagannadham

Cine Awards Telugu

2020 Winner of Cine Awards Telugu Favourite Actress for Maharshi

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie titled Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie is helmed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing with popular south star Akhil Akkineni. Fans are excited to see Pooja Hegde on the silver screen.

