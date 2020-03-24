Pooja Hegde Enjoys Delicious Food, Says She'll Be Chubby When She Comes Out Of Quarantine

Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde on her special media account shared a picture of her enjoying a delicious meal. The actor wrote that when the quarantine period gets over, she is going to be chubby. Pooja Hegde has worked with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro, however, she rose to fame after her role in the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. In the post, she also mentions that the glow that she is going to get after eating all the carbohydrates is going to be great. Check out Pooja Hegde’s picture on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde's Highest Rated Films On IMDb That You Must Watch; See List

Check out Pooja's post

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde: Take A Look At The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor's Family Tree

In the picture shared by Pooja Hegde on her Instagram account, she can be seen wearing a blue coloured top and a pair of Khaki green coloured pants. The actor is seen eating a delicious plate of food. Pooja Hegde on her Instagram post wrote, ‘Ok guys, I’m probably going to be coming out of this self-quarantine all chubby, but Mashallah that carb glow is gonna be great.’ She even gave a hashtag saying that she is looking at the positive side of things and a hashtag that read ‘life of a foodie.’

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Pooja Hegde will be seen in a film tentatively titled Jaan. The actor will be seen starring opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas in the film. While not much has been disclosed about the film, it has been disclosed that the shooting of the film was going on Georgia. The tentatively titled film, Jaan is helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde To Receive Four Times More Than Her Usual Pay For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

While the outbreak of Coronavirus has reportedly affected more than 100 countries, India was in lockdown on March 22, 2020. The Janta Curfew asked the Indian citizens to stay indoors the entire day. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and posted how they are spending their Janta Curfew while stating that the action was a much-needed one. Other celebrities have been talking about how social distancing and self-quarantine is important in today’s date.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde Gets Her 'goof Mode' On As She Was Made To Wait On The Movie Sets, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.