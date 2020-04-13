The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pooja Hegde Does Something Special For Her Mother Amid Lockdown

Bollywood News

Pooja Hegde is a popular actor in the Telugu and Hindi film industry. Recently, she did something special for her mother amid the lockdown. Read on.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Hegde

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde has been actively sharing videos and photos of herself on social media. Amid the lockdown, she has been spending her time indoors and giving us a glimpse of her day to day life. Recently, she prepared a cheesy pizza for her family. Read on to know more details:

Pooja Hegde does something special for her mother

Among the many celebs, Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself savouring a luscious homemade pizza. She baked the scrumptious delicacy for her family, which reminds her of her favourite childhood memory. Therefore, in the caption accompanying her photo, Pooja Hegde revealed that her mother used to prepare simple homemade pizzas for her and her brother when they were kids. So, she was glad that she could make the same for her mother that day.

Pooja Hegde's photos amid the lockdown

In the post, one of her photos showcases a close-up shot of the cheesy pizza. In another one, she can be seen enjoying the delicious food. See the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Earlier, Pooja Hegde shared her quarantine photos in which she is preparing an Indian dessert, doing yoga and supporting the PM by lighting candles and oil lamps. Moreover, her love for food and burgers cravings are quite evident in some of those photos. Therefore, we have compiled some of them for you to check.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Also read: Pooja Hegde Holds An Instagram Q&A Round, Check Out Some Of Her Most Hilarious Responses

Also read: Pooja Hegde Posts An Adorable Message For Fans For Almost Reaching 10 Million Followers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Also read: Pooja Hegde's Favourite Chocolate Revealed During Q&A Round On Twitter

Also read: Pooja Hegde 'feels Nervous' Working With Salman Khan In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Know Why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Andhra Pradesh
AP: GVMC COMMISSIONER SETS EXAMPLE
Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?
KHER'S LOVELY WISH FOR KAUSHIK
After 'Tintin's role during Boris Johnson's COVID-19 recovery, official fan page reacts
TINTIN HELPED BORIS JOHNSON
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN SEEKS DEBT RELIEF
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Kamal Haasan
KAMAL HAASAN QUESTIONS PALANISWAMI