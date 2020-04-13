Pooja Hegde Does Something Special For Her Mother Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde has been actively sharing videos and photos of herself on social media. Amid the lockdown, she has been spending her time indoors and giving us a glimpse of her day to day life. Recently, she prepared a cheesy pizza for her family. Read on to know more details:

Pooja Hegde does something special for her mother

Among the many celebs, Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself savouring a luscious homemade pizza. She baked the scrumptious delicacy for her family, which reminds her of her favourite childhood memory. Therefore, in the caption accompanying her photo, Pooja Hegde revealed that her mother used to prepare simple homemade pizzas for her and her brother when they were kids. So, she was glad that she could make the same for her mother that day.

Pooja Hegde's photos amid the lockdown

In the post, one of her photos showcases a close-up shot of the cheesy pizza. In another one, she can be seen enjoying the delicious food. See the post.

Earlier, Pooja Hegde shared her quarantine photos in which she is preparing an Indian dessert, doing yoga and supporting the PM by lighting candles and oil lamps. Moreover, her love for food and burgers cravings are quite evident in some of those photos. Therefore, we have compiled some of them for you to check.

