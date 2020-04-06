Pooja Hegde Holds An Instagram Q&A Round, Check Out Some Of Her Most Hilarious Responses

Pooja Hegde has worked in both the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. Hegde has also appeared in a few Bollywood films, including Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro. The 29-year-old actor is garnering attention from her fans with her aesthetic posts on Instagram and quirky Q&A sessions with fans.

Actor Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram for a fun ' Ask me Anything' session where fans could ask her questions about her life. The Mohenjo Daro actor revealed some rather exciting details about herself during that ‘Q & A’' session. Here are a few of those fascinating details about Pooja Hegde. Read on to know.

Pooja Hegde enjoyed her Instagram Q&A session, Here are some of the questions that she answered-

When Pooja Hegde was having fun with her lovely fans, one of her fans joked with her and said,

"Ma'am, don't you know it's a crime to be so cute?" She posted a cute picture and replied, "This cute? Pls, haan... Kuch bhi...mere daddy lawyer hain..."

When Hegde was asked to "Spill a secret!! Something we don't already know.." She replied and said, "You already know everything @niveditahiggins... so plss..."

Pooja Hegde was also asked about her caller tune in the Insta Q&A session.

She said, "Not sure... something basic, my phone is ALWAYS on silent..."

She was also asked to choose one of her films from Samajavaragamana or Ramuloo Ramulaa

She excitingly said, "Any day Samja... Swipe Up to Watch If You Haven't Already"

Another question Pooja Hegde was asked about her likes and dislikes, such as chocolate or ice-cream? Pooja very cutely posted a picture and replied "CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM"

She was also asked about her love for pets, Such as Dogs or Cats... She posted an adorable picture with her pet dog and said, "Does this picture answer your question?"

Pooja was also asked If she knows about her Kerala fans??? She posted a very exciting photo of herself and said, "Whatt! I had no idea..hi to all of you..."

A fan asked Pooja about, "Prabhas20 update" She posted a picture of her film's director and said, " That's my director Radha... try asking him? @directorradhakrishna sirrr... when is the first look coming out?"

