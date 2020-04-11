Pooja Hegde's Favourite Chocolate Revealed During Q&A Round On Twitter

Popular South Star Pooja Hegde has quarantined herself at home during this time of crisis. However, the Housefull 4 star has left no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans. Pooja Hegde recently conducted a Q&A round on her twitter account and revealed about her alternate career and her favourite actor. Pooja Hegde also revealed her favourite chocolate on the Q&A round, read ahead to know the actor's favourite brand of chocolate.

Pooja Hegde reveals her favourite chocolate through hilarious meme

Can I also be a Twix please? I wuvvvv Twix 🥺 #AskPooja https://t.co/AZTfQBbqxy — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

One of Pooja Hegde's fans edited a special picture for her by comparing her different outfits to different chocolates. To this, the actor replied by saying that if the fan could add a picture of the chocolate Twix, as it was her favourite chocolate. Within minutes, the fan edited a picture of her comparing it to the packet of Twix.

During the Q&A round, Pooja Hegde also revealed the alternate career she would choose if a career in acting didn't work. She said that she would become a photographer or a stylist. Speaking about the most frequent apps she uses, Pooja Hegde revealed she loves uses WhatsApp and Instagram quite frequently.

A fan also asked Pooja Hegde on how she stays positive and motivated to get up and go to work every day. The actor replied that her job is dynamic in nature but she herself stay excited to get up and go to work every day. She added that her job is challenging but it is all worth it. Pooja Hegde was seen in the film Housefull 4 along with actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol.

