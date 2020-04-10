Pooja Hegde Posts An Adorable Message For Fans For Almost Reaching 10 Million Followers

Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for her next film opposite with South Superstar Prabhas, tentatively titled Prabahs 20. Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought after names in Tamil and Telugu movies and some of her best works include Mugamodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She has also featured in two Hindi movies Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4. The stunning actor is quite active in the digital space and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The Housefull 4 actor recently took her Instagram to share her appreciation for almost reaching to the enviable mark of 10 million followers on Instagram. Let's take a look-

Pooja Hegde's adorable reaction on reaching almost 10 million followers on Instagram

Pooja Hegde's fans couldn't keep calm and congratulated the actress for almost reaching the 10 million mark on Instagram. Her fans showered their love on the actor on social media. To this Pooja Hegde's reaction was simply endearing. The Mohenjo Daro actor shared a beautiful and highly appreciative message for her fans on her Instagram story . Take a look.

Pooja Hedge made a heart and blew a flying kiss to her fans, as they congratulated her. She posted a beautiful message and wrote.

You all have been so loving and kind...Thank U..

One can see her wearing a cute black top with white prints. Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying her quarantine period at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak. On March 22, 2020, the day of Janata Curfew, she participated with her family and lauded the frontliners like doctors, police force and other essential service providers for the support. In fact, she also posted a video on her Instagram of the same. Watch it here.

