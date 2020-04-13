Pooja Hegde 'feels Nervous' Working With Salman Khan In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Know Why

Pooja Hegde, who dipped her toes in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro 2016, is now slowly seen in a slew of movies in the industry. After sharing screen space with a star-studded cast in Housefull 4, now, Pooja Hegde is all set to work with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Here's what Pooja feels about the same.

Pooja Hegde feels nervous about working with Salman Khan

In an interview with a news portal, Pooja Hegde opened up about working with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood- Salman Khan. Sharing her feelings about the same, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor reveals that the idea makes her nervous. Pooja Hegde expressed that one has to be on-toes and amp up their game when working with Salman Khan as the actor has been a part of the industry for years and hence it makes her feel a little nervous.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde to star in Salman's 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali' after dropping out of 'Chehre'

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Pooja Hegde also mentioned that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's shoot had begun in August but due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the shooting has been stalled and will be rescheduled.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde To Receive Four Times More Than Her Usual Pay For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman Khan's next film after Radhe. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Produced by renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was scheduled to release on Eid of 2021.

According to several reports, Bigg Boss 13 runnerup Asim Riaz is all set to play the role of Salman Khan's brother in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, no official announcement has been made about the same on social media. Despite the fact that these reports are still rumours, fans are already excited to see Asim Riaz on the big screen.

Also Read | Salman Khan Shuffles His Shoot Schedule, Prepones 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' For 'Tiger 3'

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Star 'Bigg Boss 13' Runner-up Asim Riaz?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.