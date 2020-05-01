Pooja Hegde's Films With Trivikram Srinivas That Ruled Over The Box-office

Popular for directing and writing down films, Trivikram Srinivas is known for his works, predominantly in the Telugu film industry. The director Trivikram Srinivas has collaborated with several stars for his films. Similarly, he has collaborated with Pooja Hegde in two films which turned out to be superhits. Here are times when Pooja Hegde made an appearance in Trivikram Srinivas’s films.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

The first film for which Pooja Hegde and Trivikram Srinivas collaborated was for the film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Pooja Hegde paired up opposite N T Rama Rao for the film. The film is about a young man Rama Rao who leaves his village after his father is killed. He moves to Hyderabad and meets a girl Aravinda who changes his perception of looking at life. Pooja Hegde was seen as Aravinda in the film.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Another time Trivikram Srinivas made a film casting Pooja Hegde was for the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. This film starring Allu Arjun opposite Pooja Hegde, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a super hit film and went on to run in theatres for over 50 days. Pooja Hegde was seen as Amulya, Allu Arjun’s love interest. The film is about a man who is grown-up by a father who neglects him, and when he gets to know about his real family, the actor tries to make a place for him in the family.

