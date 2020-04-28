Chiranjeevi Says He's Using Sachin's 'Defence Is The Best Offence' Strategy To Fight COVID

Fans of Chiranjeevi already know that he is close friends with India's most renowned cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar. Just a few days ago, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, several celebs, including Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, wished him on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar later thanked Chiranjeevi for his kind words. Chiranjeevi then told the Master Blaster how he was using his 'Defence is the Best Offence' philosophy against Coronavirus.

Chiranjeevi using Tendulkar's 'Defence is the Best Offence' philosophy

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela finally opens up about wedding rumours with Prabhas

Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India's Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!! pic.twitter.com/JZ9WujyXM8 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 24, 2020

Thank you for your kind words, Chiranjeevi Garu. Hoping all is well at your end. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 27, 2020

After Chiranjeevi wished Sachin Tendulkar for his birthday, the renowned cricketer shared the above message on Twitter. Sachin Tendulkar thanked Chiranjeevi for his well-wishes and then asked about his well-being during the lockdown. The actor soon responded to the legendary cricketer with a witty yet heartfelt post.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi completes #BeTheRealMan challenge, nominates Rajinikanth; Watch video

Thank you Brother Sachin @sachin_rt All is Well. Just been sharing with everyone that playing Defence is the Best Offence against #Corona at this time. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/YeevhDZRNQ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 28, 2020

Chiranjeevi first reassured Sachin Tendulkar that everything was fine with him. The Telugu superstar then told Sachin Tendulkar that he was teaching people that 'Defence is the Best Offence' against coronavirus. For those unaware, 'Defence is the Best Offence' is a quote that is often associated with Sachin Tendulkar's stellar playstyle during a cricket game.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi & Angad Bedi wish Sachin Tendulkar happy birthday; call him 'God of Cricket'

On the work front, Chiranjeevi last featured on the big screen in the epic action thriller film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was directed by Surender Reddy and was released on October 2, 2019. While the film had a star cast, it still failed to impress at the Box office and only made around Rs 246.60 Crores for a budget of around Rs 270 Crores.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi’s granddaughter Navishka grooves to a song from ‘Khaidi No. 150’ | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.